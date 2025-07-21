BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
BOP 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.45%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
CPHL 83.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.55%)
DCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.5%)
DGKC 171.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.89%)
FCCL 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
FFL 15.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
GCIL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
HUBC 148.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.5%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.5%)
LOTCHEM 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
MLCF 84.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.66%)
NBP 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.03%)
PAEL 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.59%)
PIAHCLA 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.56%)
PREMA 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
PRL 31.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.56%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.23%)
SNGP 115.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.42%)
SSGC 44.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.63%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.17%)
TREET 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.04%)
TRG 55.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.05%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.97%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 39,571 Decreased By -563.9 (-1.4%)
KSE100 138,597 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 42,341 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
Jul 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-21

FWCCI lauds TDAP initiative for export-led training sessions

Press Release Published 21 Jul, 2025 05:37am

FAISALABAD: President Shahida Aftab and founder president Rubina Amjad of the Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI) have appreciated good initiative of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Faisalabad Office for export-led training sessions in collaboration with Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI).

While addressing the session participants, Shahida Aftab, introduced FWCCI that represents trade, industry and businesses of women entrepreneurs of Faisalabad. She appreciated that TDAP Faisalabad office was performing key role to enhance exports from Faisalabad.

Rubina Amjad, Founder President Spoke on the various initiatives taken by FWCCI as to setting up of first-ever Women Business Incubation Centre, Women Resource Centre and Pakistan Women Export Facilitation and Display Centre. She said that women products have huge potential for export to traditional and non-traditional markets abroad.

She said that FWCCI in collaboration with TDAP is endeavouring hard that women entrepreneurs might venture for export.

Naheed Akhtar, Director TDAP while addressing the participants emphasized on women empowerment and spoke on the importance of exporting their products to potential markets. She said that there are huge number of products that can be exported to foreign markets to fetch better prices and precious foreign exchange. She assured to continue practice of export-related training sessions in future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

TDAP FWCCI Shahida Aftab

Comments

200 characters

FWCCI lauds TDAP initiative for export-led training sessions

Fatemi upset over missed Nepra chief-Korean team meeting

PSMA urges govt to deregulate sugar industry

Oil prices little changed as investors eye impact of new sanctions on Russia

UAE golden visa issue: FTO irked by FBR’s ‘inefficiency’

Senate elections on 11 seats of KP today

KP governor administers oath to Opposition MPAs

Traders, politicians reject hike in POL products’ prices

Pakistan embassy to host matchmaking event for Pak, Chinese entrepreneurs

Gandapur to challenge governor-administered oath of MPAs

First half of 2025: 336,999 Pakistanis went abroad for employment: ministry

Read more stories