FWCCI lauds TDAP initiative for export-led training sessions

FAISALABAD: President Shahida Aftab and founder president Rubina Amjad of the Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI) have appreciated good initiative of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Faisalabad Office for export-led training sessions in collaboration with Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI).

While addressing the session participants, Shahida Aftab, introduced FWCCI that represents trade, industry and businesses of women entrepreneurs of Faisalabad. She appreciated that TDAP Faisalabad office was performing key role to enhance exports from Faisalabad.

Rubina Amjad, Founder President Spoke on the various initiatives taken by FWCCI as to setting up of first-ever Women Business Incubation Centre, Women Resource Centre and Pakistan Women Export Facilitation and Display Centre. She said that women products have huge potential for export to traditional and non-traditional markets abroad.

She said that FWCCI in collaboration with TDAP is endeavouring hard that women entrepreneurs might venture for export.

Naheed Akhtar, Director TDAP while addressing the participants emphasized on women empowerment and spoke on the importance of exporting their products to potential markets. She said that there are huge number of products that can be exported to foreign markets to fetch better prices and precious foreign exchange. She assured to continue practice of export-related training sessions in future.

