Jul 21, 2025
Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to boost anti-terror cooperation

NNI Published 21 Jul, 2025 05:37am

KABUL: Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to strengthen mutual cooperation for effective border management and the elimination of terrorism.

This understanding was reached during a meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his Afghan counterpart Sirajuddin Haqqani in Kabul on Sunday. The two leaders underscored the importance of peaceful coexistence, regional stability, and enhanced collaboration between both nations.

Discussions centred on bilateral relations, with a particular focus on counterterrorism, cross-border infiltration, and the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. They also explored strategies for efficient management of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, curbing drug trafficking, and regulating cross-border movement.

Besides, the repatriation process of Afghan nationals residing illegally in Pakistan was another key topic of discussion.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohsin Naqvi stressed that terrorist organizations are fueling unrest and instability, and that both countries must work together to eliminate such threats.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to fostering fraternal and enduring relations with Afghanistan.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s decades-long hospitality towards millions of Afghan refugees, noting that the country’s doors remain open for Afghan citizens arriving through legal channels. Earlier, upon his arrival at the Afghan Ministry of Interior, Mohsin Naqvi received a warm welcome from Sirajuddin Haqqani.

The meeting was also attended by Afghanistan’s Senior Deputy Interior Minister Ibrahim Sardar, Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq, Federal Secretary for Interior Khurram Agha, and other high-ranking officials.

Pakistan Afghanistan anti terror cooperation

