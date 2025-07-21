Lesco: CEO Butt highlights organisation performance

LAHORE: Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) CEO Ramzan Butt stated that during the successful operation “Bunyan al-Marsus” in response to Indian aggression, Lesco stood alongside national security institutions. Under the directives of federal government, the Lesco established a special war room to ensure electricity supply to sensitive locations. The Lesco not only achieved record recoveries in these 100 days but also uncovered significant electricity theft scandals. The Lesco demonstrated outstanding performance last year by reducing losses of PKR 60 billion and exposing major electricity theft scandals, which is commendable.

The Lesco took action against electricity theft, seizing 22,694,400 units valued at PKR 893,937,712. Of this, PKR 244,669,693 recovered, with 30,747 FIRs filed, 18,102 registered, and 716 individuals arrested. The Lesco also recovered Rs 1.895 billion from 42,588 defaulters. To address public complaints promptly, 13,744 court sessions were held, resolving 558 out of 585 overbilling complaints. Additionally, 1,088 complaints regarding faulty meters were resolved immediately, and 432 out of 444 transformer fault complaints were addressed. All 3,738 complaints regarding new connections were also resolved promptly. The longstanding issue of overbilling complaints has been diligently addressed, which was considered impossible just a few months ago.

The Lesco successfully completed the annual maintenance of 123 grid stations. This maintenance work has proven crucial not only for enhancing the system’s consistent performance but also for preventing overloads and faults, resulting in improved system performance and a reduction in complaints during the monsoon season.

With the arrival of the monsoon season and Muharram, the Lesco has put all offices and operational teams on high alert. Additional materials were provided to ensure continuous electricity supply during Ashura.

The Lesco has signed a historic agreement with CISNR aimed at digitizing the distribution network, reducing line losses, and promoting effective integration of solar energy. This agreement reflects Lesco’s commitment to a digital and environmentally friendly future.

New uniforms have been issued for line staff to enhance safety and identification, new mobile devices have been provided for meter readers, and a “Lesco Safety Book” has been released for the protection of field staff.

The Lesco has invited all vendors and manufacturers to register on the E-PADs digital portal to make the procurement system transparent, efficient, and modern.

Special training programmes for female employees have been organized at Lesco’s Regional Training Center (RTC), focusing on technical skills, safety measures, and administrative matters. These training programmes reflect Lesco’s vision of promoting gender equality and inclusion. To ensure timely resolution of consumer complaints, 12 mini trucks have been provided to various offices for operational teams to ensure immediate response.

The Lesco has successfully completed the project of undergrounding electricity wires around the Lahore Fort and Mall Road, aimed at enhancing the beauty of the city and preserving historical sites. This initiative is a significant step towards environmental and technical improvement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025