World

Death toll rises to 14 in South Korea as heavy rain triggers landslide and flooding

Reuters Published 20 Jul, 2025 11:20am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SEOUL: Two people have died and a further two were missing in the South Korean resort town of Gapyeong on Sunday, after a landslide engulfed houses and flooding swept away vehicles during a period of heavy rainfall.

This brings the nationwide death toll to 14 with 12 people missing since the rain began on Wednesday.

Hong Kong issues highest storm warning as typhoon Wipha approaches

The rainfall is likely to stop on Sunday and be followed by a heat wave, the government weather forecaster said on Sunday.

The heavy rainfall, which had earlier lashed southern parts of South Korea, moved north overnight, it said.

