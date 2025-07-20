Pakistan eyes constructive trade engagement with US: Aurangzeb

WASHINGTON: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has expressed Pakistan’s intent to deepen trade and investment cooperation with the United States, terming the US as Pakistan’s largest trading partner.

Speaking to media representatives following a series of meetings in Washington, Aurangzeb said Islamabad was keen to pursue a constructive dialogue with Washington on trade and economic matters.

“There are certain issues that still need to be discussed,” he said, adding that Pakistan’s leadership would make key announcements in the coming days. The finance minister is currently leading a Pakistani delegation in the US capital where he met with senior American officials, including US Treasury Secretary Howard Lutonk and US Trade Representative Jameson Grey.

Pakistan says it held productive trade talks in Washington

According to a statement issued by the Finance Ministry, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to promoting a stable and comprehensive economic partnership. The talks focused on expanding bilateral trade, facilitating investment flows, and addressing tariff and non-tariff barriers.

Officials familiar with the proceedings said that the US side has asked Pakistan to undertake specific reforms, including reducing import tariffs and easing regulatory bottlenecks that hinder American businesses.

Aurangzeb’s visit comes at a critical time, with Washington reportedly pushing for tangible steps on bilateral trade agreements ahead of a key August deadline.

In response, Pakistani authorities are expected to present a policy framework aimed at removing trade obstacles and encouraging foreign investment.

During the meetings, both delegations expressed satisfaction over recent progress in broadening economic cooperation, particularly in sectors like energy, technology, and agriculture.