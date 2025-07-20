PoR card holders: Govt decides not to extend stay of Afghan refugees: interior minister

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided not to extend the stay of Afghan refugees holding Proof of Registration (PoR) cards, said Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday.

In an informal conversation with journalists, he said that strict action would be taken against Afghan nationals residing in the country illegally. Those who were deported from Pakistan would be blacklisted to prevent their re-entry into the country again, he said.

Naqvi further said that Iran deported over 300,000 Afghan refugees within just 10 days. Pakistan is now undertaking effective measures along similar lines, he said.

While acknowledging Afghanistan as a “brotherly Islamic country” Naqvi clarified that no foreign national would be allowed to stay in Pakistan without legal documentation.

He emphasised that ongoing discussions between the two countries continue on various matters, but illegal residency would no longer be tolerated.

According to the government’s new policy, the process of extending PoR cards has been officially halted. Authorities are now accelerating the phase-wise repatriation of Afghan refugees.

To a question, Naqvi denied any ongoing backdoor diplomacy with India, asserting that no such talks have taken place behind the scenes.

