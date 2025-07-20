Acrylic Acid SAP: new custom values fixed

ISLAMABAD: Directorate General Customs Valuation Karachi has fixed new customs values on the import of Acrylic Acid - Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) from China, Taiwan, Korea, Japan and Singapore.

The directorate has issued a valuation ruling (2010 of 2025).

In pursuance of Order in Revision, relating to revisit of values on the import of Acrylic Acid SAP, this directorate initiated an exercise to determine customs value of the said item.

Solid surface materials: Customs’ valuations revised

Meeting was convened which was attended by the relevant stakeholders. The importers informed that they belong to the Sanitary Napkins & Diaper Industry and that the subject item is a raw material for the manufacturing of Sanitary Napkins & Diapers.

In this regard, they submitted the export GDs of their consignments. The directorate has determined the values under section 25A of the Customs Act by examining clearance data of the imported goods.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025