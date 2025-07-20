BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-20

Islamabad: prices of essential kitchen items show rising trend

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 20 Jul, 2025 03:02am

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed an increase during this week past against the previous week owing to third successive increase in petrol and diesel prices, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Saturday.

Within the past one and half month, the government has increased the price of High Speed Diesel (HSD) oil mainly used for transportation purposes from trains to trucks, buses and trailers by Rs29 per litre and petrol mainly used by private and small vehicles by Rs19 per litre. The increase in fuel prices has played a major role in escalating the prices as transportation cost has jumped up by at least 10 per cent during the period which not only resulted in increasing the prices of daily use items but also edible items from vegetables, meat, eggs to fruits.

An increase was noted in chicken prices as it went up from Rs16,000 to Rs16,400 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs440 per kg and chicken meat at Rs700 per kg. Eggs’ price went up from Rs7,000 to Rs7,300 per carton of 30 dozen which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs260-275 against Rs250-260 per dozen.

Sugar price went down from Rs9,100 to Rs8,800 per 50kg bag in the wholesale market, while in retail it is being sold at 190 per kg.

Wheat flour price remained unchanged as the best quality wheat flour ex-mill price per 15kg bag is at Rs1,100 which in retail is being sold at Rs1,150 per 15kg bag and normal quality wheat flour per 15kg bag is available at Rs1,000 which in retail is being sold at Rs1,050 per bag.

