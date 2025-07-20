Arrest warrants for Gandapur issued again

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Saturday again issued arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in a case related to alleged possession of illegal weapons and liquor. Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hussain Chishti, while announcing its reserved verdict issued warrants for Gandapur and ordered authorities to arrest Gandapur and present him in court at the next hearing to be held on July 21.

The court also dismissed Gandapur’s exemption plea, which he field through his lawyer. Meanwhile, another court deferred the indictment of Gandapur in the audio leak case and adjourned the hearing till September 29.

Additional district and sessions judge Nasir Baloch, while hearing the audio leak case, adjourned it after Gandapur’s lawyer produce Peshawar High Court (PHC) verdict before it.

During the hearing, Ghandapur counsel Raja Zahoor produced PHC verdict before the court. He told the court that PHC has granted bail to his client.

He told the court that PHC has granted him bail till September 23, therefore, set the next date after September 23. The co-accused Asad Farooq appeared before the court. The court accepted Gandapur’s counsel’s request and adjourned hearing till September 29.

