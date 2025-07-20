JI to stage sit-ins against ‘sugar mafia’ today

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has announced that the party will stage protest sit-ins across Islamabad and all divisional headquarters today (Sunday) against the exploitative ‘sugar mafia’ and hike in electricity, gas, and petrol prices. He also declared the launch of “Give Rights to Balochistan” long march from Quetta on July 25 which will eventually head toward Islamabad.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Saturday, Rehman criticized the government’s anti-people economic policies and the main opposition parties’ passivity. “When it comes to their personal gains, all factions unite and approve 300 percent raises in their own salaries.”

He said the government deceived the people with false claims like a Rs. 7.41 per unit reduction in electricity rates which never materialized. The petrol prices, he added, continue to rise every 15 days despite declining global rates. “The imposition of the slab system and continued hikes in electricity and gas prices are nothing short of fraud against the public. We demand the end of the slab system and the removal of unjust taxes from electricity bills,” he stated.

Rehman lashed out at the sugar mafia, noting that 90 percent of the country’s 89 sugar mills are controlled by the ruling parties and influential figures. “Dealerships are handed to unregistered agents who are protected by every government. Sugar prices have surged from Rs. 140 to Rs. 200 per kg, imposing a heavy burden on the people,” he said.

He revealed that gas wells were deliberately shut down on instructions from the Petroleum Division, resulting in a $1.5 billion loss to the national economy. He said the past governments entered RLNG agreements against national interests.

The JI chief stressed the need for aggressive diplomatic efforts on Kashmir, referencing the July 19, 1947 resolution passed at the residence of Sardar Ibrahim Khan for accession to Pakistan. “Today, Kashmiris worldwide are observing ‘Youm-e-Ilhaq-e-Pakistan’. Pakistan must push forward a bold Kashmir policy. Any international mediation that undermines the wishes of the Kashmiri people is unacceptable,” he emphasized.

Hafiz Rehman reiterated that India and the US are behind the unrest in Balochistan. He emphasised empowering local populations and announced that grand jirgas would soon be held in both Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan to address regional grievances.

Regarding the upcoming “Balochistan Rights March”, he warned the government against obstructing it: “If the government tries to stop this peaceful democratic movement, it will bear responsibility for the consequences.”

The JI leader also raised concerns about lawlessness in Sindh’s riverine areas, pointing to the unhindered flow of weapons, the abduction of minority traders, and the PPP’s failure to maintain law and order.

Calling on the youth to join Jamaat-e-Islami, he remarked that the ruling elite and opposition are united only in safeguarding their own interests, showing indifference to the struggles of ordinary citizens. Criticizing the recent decision on reserved seats, he termed it a murder of justice, stating that even the affected parties failed to raise their voices and instead became part of the deal.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025