KU’s 33rd Convocation: 7,248 degrees awarded

KARACHI: As many as 7, 248 degrees were conferred to students of morning and evening programs of the year 2023 in the various fields at the 33rd Convocation of the University of Karachi was held at the Expo Centre on Saturday.

Governor of Sindh Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori, who is also the Chancellor of the University of Karachi, was the chief guest. The Chairman Sindh Higher Education Commission Dr S M Tariq Rafi was the guest of honour.

Some 244 gold medals were also awarded to the position holders during the convocation. Around 400 students attended the convocation ceremony and rests were awarded with degrees in-absentia.

Hafiza Aqsa Anwar (MSc Institute of Space Science and Technology) clinched the overall top position and received the Martyrs of Army Public School, Peshawar, gold medal.

Overall, first position in the entire faculty of arts and social sciences was bagged by Onzila (MA International Relations). Rabia Shahbaz (MA Special Education) topped in the faculty of education and Maryam (MA Islamic Learning) was the topper in the faculty of Islamic Studies. Alishba Jilani (BA-LLB) received top position in the faculty of law, Hania Sajid (BBA Business Administration) got overall first position in the faculty of management and administrative sciences.

The overall first position in the entire faculty of pharmacy was bagged by Umama (Pharm-D) and Hafiza Aqsa Anwar (MSc Institute of Space Science and Technology) in the faculty of science. Syed Zain Adil (BE Chemical Engineering) was the topper in the faculty of engineering.

In 2023, students completed their studies in the Bachelor of Arts (Honours), Bachelor of Science (Honours), Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Laws, Bachelor of Business Administration, Bachelor of Education (Honours), Bachelor of Public Administration (Honours), Bachelor of Science in Economics and Finance, Bachelor of Science in Computational Mathematics, Bachelor of Science in Financial Mathematics, Bachelor of Science in Human Resource Management, Bachelor of Science in Supply Chain Management, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Bachelor of Library and Information Science, Bachelor of Science in Public Administration, Bachelor of Design, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Bachelor of Architecture, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering, Audiology and Speech Pathology, Doctor of Physical Therapy and Doctor of Pharmacy, Executive Master of Business Administration, Master of Arts, Master of Science, Master of Public Administration, Master of Business Administration, Master of Computer Science, and Postgraduate Diploma.

At the convocation ceremony, a total of 60 PhD and 32 MPhil, one DSC, and two MS degrees were awarded. In the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, 11 scholars received PhD degrees and nine were conferred MPhil degrees. The Faculty of Management and Administrative Sciences honoured 10 students with PhDs and one with an MPhil. The Faculty of Science stood out with 21 PhD and 15 MPhil recipients, while the Faculty of Pharmacy awarded PhDs to seven students. In the Faculty of Education, both PhD and MPhil degrees were granted to six students each, and the Faculty of Law acknowledged four PhD scholars.

Additionally, a distinguished DSC degree was conferred in the Department of Chemistry, and two MS degrees were awarded in Gynaecology and Operative Dentistry. This diverse distribution highlights the university’s dedication to fostering research and academic leadership across disciplines.

Chancellor of the University of Karachi, Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori expressed that today, in this grand convocation hall; the most honoured guests are the parents of all the students who waited 16 long years for this day. They nurtured their children and helped them reach a point where they can now make decisions about their future.

