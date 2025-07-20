BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
BOP 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.45%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
CPHL 83.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.55%)
DCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.5%)
DGKC 171.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.89%)
FCCL 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
FFL 15.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
GCIL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
HUBC 148.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.5%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.5%)
LOTCHEM 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
MLCF 84.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.66%)
NBP 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.03%)
PAEL 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.59%)
PIAHCLA 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.56%)
PREMA 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
PRL 31.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.56%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.23%)
SNGP 115.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.42%)
SSGC 44.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.63%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.17%)
TREET 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.04%)
TRG 55.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.05%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.97%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 39,571 Decreased By -563.9 (-1.4%)
KSE100 138,597 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 42,341 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
Jul 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-20

Flood-hit areas: CM reaches Chakwal to take stock of situation

Recorder Report Published 20 Jul, 2025 03:02am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif herself reached Chakwal to conduct a comprehensive aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Takiya Shah Murad, Amirpur Mangan Lallani and Dhidwal.

She also conducted aerial survey of Dumman Bridge connecting Chakwal to Jhelum, and directed the relevant authorities to complete the construction and rehabilitation of the Bridge soon. She visited flood-affected houses, roads and bridges, and inspected the construction and rehabilitation of affected roads in the area.

The Chief Minister observed the drainage process of flood water. She visited Deputy Commissioner Office Chakwal, and announced financial assistance of Rs5 million for those who died due to roof collapse during rains, and the next of kin of the four people who died due to landslides in Chakwal during rains will be given financial assistance of Rs1 million each. On her directions, members of Punjab Assembly (MPAs) and the Deputy Commissioner will go to the houses of the affected people and immediately give them cheques of the financial aid announced.

Maryam Nawaz directed to fully reactivate Civil Defense Force across the province, besides ensuring their latest training to increase the capacity of Civil Defense Force volunteers. She directed the authorities concerned to get mud houses vacated before the start of next spell of rain. She also directed them to provide relief camps or government buildings to families living in mud houses. She directed to open Dumman Bridge for traffic as soon as possible, besides taking necessary measures to repair and restore the bridge linking Chakwal to Jhelum at the earliest.

The Chief Minister directed the relevant authorities to complete construction and repair of other 6 bridges and roads in Chakwal as soon as possible. She directed C&W to immediately construct and repair the road from Balksar to Chakwal at Tehwa Bahadur, besides making necessary arrangements before the start of next rain spell. She also directed them to present a survey report on small dam in Chakwal, and said, “No one has control over natural disasters, life and death are in the hands of Almighty.”

She added, “Deaths occurred due to drowning, roof collapse, and electrocution etc, but the response of government institutions is commendable.” She highlighted, “Deputy Commissioners should be present in the field until late at night. Keeping in view the current flood situation, full preparations should be made for the next year.”

The CM added, “I have taken a moment-by-moment report of each city from administration during rains. I have also sought a report on damage to buildings and crops that collapsed during flood waves.” She underscored, “Thank God, no death occurred due to negligence of administrative institutions in the entire Punjab.”

The Chief Minister was briefed by Deputy Commissioner Chakwal Sarah Hayat on steps taken during and after the flood. She said, “Chakwal is normal, though more than 400mm of rain fell.” She added, “Flow of water in Chowasidan Shah Drain was 4 times more than usual. 6 areas, 6 roads and 4 bridges of Chakwal district were affected by the flood.” She highlighted, “Desilting of all rivers and drains, and necessary equipment were made functional before the rains.” Deputy Commissioner Chakwal briefed her about desilting, survey of dangerous buildings and flood mock exercises. She said, “People were immediately rescued in Chakwal during the rains and shifted to safer places.” She noted, “In the historic and record spell of rains, the police and administration rescued 223 people, Rescue 1122 rescued 57, and 27 people were rescued by helicopter.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was briefed about law & order situation in the area by DPO Chakwal. He said, “Law & order situation in Chakwal is improving and crime is decreasing.” He added, “There has been a 30 to 40% reduction in incidents of theft and robbery. She congratulated Commissioner Rawalpindi and Deputy Commissioner Chakwal Sarah Hayat, and DPO Ahmed Mohiuddin.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab assembly Maryam Nawaz Sharif flood hit areas of Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Flood-hit areas: CM reaches Chakwal to take stock of situation

Probe into power projects: Senate panel for action against PD for providing ‘misleading’ info

Revamping mode of ADRC appointments: FBR seeks input from stakeholders

Pakistan eyes constructive trade engagement with US: Aurangzeb

World Bank extends ASPIRE programme by 3 years

Govt announces halving port charges at Karachi Port

Pakistan’s UNSC Presidency: Dar to attend high-level signature events next week in New York

PoR card holders: Govt decides not to extend stay of Afghan refugees: interior minister

Acrylic Acid SAP: new custom values fixed

Glass lid for cookware: New customs’ values fixed

Senate polls in KP: Members defying party line face expulsion: PTI

Read more stories