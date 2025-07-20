Flood-hit areas: CM reaches Chakwal to take stock of situation

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif herself reached Chakwal to conduct a comprehensive aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Takiya Shah Murad, Amirpur Mangan Lallani and Dhidwal.

She also conducted aerial survey of Dumman Bridge connecting Chakwal to Jhelum, and directed the relevant authorities to complete the construction and rehabilitation of the Bridge soon. She visited flood-affected houses, roads and bridges, and inspected the construction and rehabilitation of affected roads in the area.

The Chief Minister observed the drainage process of flood water. She visited Deputy Commissioner Office Chakwal, and announced financial assistance of Rs5 million for those who died due to roof collapse during rains, and the next of kin of the four people who died due to landslides in Chakwal during rains will be given financial assistance of Rs1 million each. On her directions, members of Punjab Assembly (MPAs) and the Deputy Commissioner will go to the houses of the affected people and immediately give them cheques of the financial aid announced.

Maryam Nawaz directed to fully reactivate Civil Defense Force across the province, besides ensuring their latest training to increase the capacity of Civil Defense Force volunteers. She directed the authorities concerned to get mud houses vacated before the start of next spell of rain. She also directed them to provide relief camps or government buildings to families living in mud houses. She directed to open Dumman Bridge for traffic as soon as possible, besides taking necessary measures to repair and restore the bridge linking Chakwal to Jhelum at the earliest.

The Chief Minister directed the relevant authorities to complete construction and repair of other 6 bridges and roads in Chakwal as soon as possible. She directed C&W to immediately construct and repair the road from Balksar to Chakwal at Tehwa Bahadur, besides making necessary arrangements before the start of next rain spell. She also directed them to present a survey report on small dam in Chakwal, and said, “No one has control over natural disasters, life and death are in the hands of Almighty.”

She added, “Deaths occurred due to drowning, roof collapse, and electrocution etc, but the response of government institutions is commendable.” She highlighted, “Deputy Commissioners should be present in the field until late at night. Keeping in view the current flood situation, full preparations should be made for the next year.”

The CM added, “I have taken a moment-by-moment report of each city from administration during rains. I have also sought a report on damage to buildings and crops that collapsed during flood waves.” She underscored, “Thank God, no death occurred due to negligence of administrative institutions in the entire Punjab.”

The Chief Minister was briefed by Deputy Commissioner Chakwal Sarah Hayat on steps taken during and after the flood. She said, “Chakwal is normal, though more than 400mm of rain fell.” She added, “Flow of water in Chowasidan Shah Drain was 4 times more than usual. 6 areas, 6 roads and 4 bridges of Chakwal district were affected by the flood.” She highlighted, “Desilting of all rivers and drains, and necessary equipment were made functional before the rains.” Deputy Commissioner Chakwal briefed her about desilting, survey of dangerous buildings and flood mock exercises. She said, “People were immediately rescued in Chakwal during the rains and shifted to safer places.” She noted, “In the historic and record spell of rains, the police and administration rescued 223 people, Rescue 1122 rescued 57, and 27 people were rescued by helicopter.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was briefed about law & order situation in the area by DPO Chakwal. He said, “Law & order situation in Chakwal is improving and crime is decreasing.” He added, “There has been a 30 to 40% reduction in incidents of theft and robbery. She congratulated Commissioner Rawalpindi and Deputy Commissioner Chakwal Sarah Hayat, and DPO Ahmed Mohiuddin.

