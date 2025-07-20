BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
BOP 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.45%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
CPHL 83.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.55%)
DCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.5%)
DGKC 171.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.89%)
FCCL 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
FFL 15.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
GCIL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
HUBC 148.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.5%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.5%)
LOTCHEM 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
MLCF 84.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.66%)
NBP 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.03%)
PAEL 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.59%)
PIAHCLA 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.56%)
PREMA 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
PRL 31.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.56%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.23%)
SNGP 115.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.42%)
SSGC 44.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.63%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.17%)
TREET 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.04%)
TRG 55.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.05%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.97%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 39,571 Decreased By -563.9 (-1.4%)
KSE100 138,597 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 42,341 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
Jul 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US says attack on West Bank Palestinian church was ‘act of terror’

Reuters Published 20 Jul, 2025 12:15am
Latin Patriarch in Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, and Greek Orthodox patriarch of Jerusalem, Theophilos III, look on during the visit to the town of Taybeh, a Christian village in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, following settler attacks, July 14, 2025. REUTERS
Latin Patriarch in Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, and Greek Orthodox patriarch of Jerusalem, Theophilos III, look on during the visit to the town of Taybeh, a Christian village in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, following settler attacks, July 14, 2025. REUTERS

RAMALLAH: U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee called on Saturday for the perpetrators of an attack on a Palestinian church in the occupied West Bank blamed on Israeli settlers to be prosecuted, calling it an “act of terror”.

Huckabee said he had visited the Christian town of Taybeh, where clerics said Israeli settlers had started a fire near a cemetery and a 5th-century church on July 8.

“It is an act of terror, and it is a crime,” Huckabee said in a statement, “Those who carry out acts of terror and violence in Taybeh – or anywhere – (should) be found and be prosecuted. Not just reprimanded, that’s not enough.”

Israel’s government has not commented on the incident, but has previously denounced such acts.

On Tuesday, Huckabee said he had asked Israel to “aggressively investigate” the killing of a Palestinian American beaten by settlers in the West Bank, similarly describing it as a “criminal and terrorist act”.

Israeli strike on Gaza’s only Catholic church kills two

Huckabee is a staunch supporter of Israeli settlements and his comments are a rare and pointed public intervention by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump in January rescinded sanctions imposed by the former Biden administration on Israeli settler groups and individuals accused of being involved in violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

Settler attacks on Palestinians and Palestinian attacks on Israelis in the West Bank have risen since the start of Israel’s war on the Hamas group in Gaza in October 2023, though violence has long simmered there.

The United Nations’ highest court said last year that Israel’s settlements in territories it captured in the 1967 Middle East war, including the West Bank, were illegal.

Israel disputes this, citing biblical and historical ties to the land as well as security needs.

Donald Trump West Bank Palestinians Mike Huckabee Palestinian attacks

Comments

200 characters

US says attack on West Bank Palestinian church was ‘act of terror’

Karachi, Lahore hit by strike against ‘anti-business’ tax measures

Trump says he thinks 5 jets were shot down in Pakistan, India hostilities

Nine terrorists killed in Hangu operation

PM Shehbaz meets young content creator Talha Ahmed

Govt plans to establish Rs3bn aquaculture park in Karachi

Pakistan’s Mohammad Asif wins World Masters snooker championship

Pakistani climber dies in K2 avalanche, body airlifted to Skardu

Will it rain in Karachi today?

PAF aircraft win ‘Concours d’Elegance’, ‘Spirit of the Meet’ awards in UK

Discontinuation of ED collection opposed: KP govt urges Power Division to reconsider decision

Read more stories