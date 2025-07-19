BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
Pakistan’s Mohammad Asif wins World Masters snooker championship

  • Hasnain defeats Powell to win U-17 World Snooker Championship
BR Web Desk Published July 19, 2025 Updated July 19, 2025 11:59am
Pakistan snooker players Mohammad Asif (second right) and Muhammad Hasnain (third left) posing with their trophies. Photo: Facebook/ @Cheena.Snookers
Pakistan snooker players Mohammad Asif (second right) and Muhammad Hasnain (third left) posing with their trophies. Photo: Facebook/ @Cheena.Snookers

Pakistan has won two snooker titles in a day — World Masters Snooker 2025 and Under-17 IBSF World Snooker Championship 2025 — in Bahrain.

In the World Masters final, snooker player Mohammad Asif defeated India’s Brijesh Damani by 4-3, Radio Pakistan reported.

Photo: IBSF Media
Photo: IBSF Media

In the final of U-17 World Snooker Championship, cueist Muhammad Hasnain defeated Riley Powell of Wales by 4-0.

President Asif Ali Zardari congratulated Asif on winning the world snooker championship and defeating Indian player Damani in the final to win the title.

“Muhammad Asif made the nation proud with his outstanding performance,” said the president.

Photo: IBSF Media
Photo: IBSF Media

President Zardari said the success in the world competition is a testament to the ability, determination and hard work of Pakistani players.

Praising Asif’s dedication, courage and professionalism, he said: “Muhammad Asif proved that Pakistani players are no less than anyone at the global level.”

Photo: IBSF Media
Photo: IBSF Media

Photo: IBSF Media
Photo: IBSF Media

Photo: IBSF Media
Photo: IBSF Media

Photo: IBSF Media
Photo: IBSF Media

Photo: IBSF Media
Photo: IBSF Media

Photo: IBSF Media
Photo: IBSF Media

