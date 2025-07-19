Pakistan’s Mohammad Asif wins World Masters snooker championship

Pakistan has won two snooker titles in a day — World Masters Snooker 2025 and Under-17 IBSF World Snooker Championship 2025 — in Bahrain.

In the World Masters final, snooker player Mohammad Asif defeated India’s Brijesh Damani by 4-3, Radio Pakistan reported.

Photo: IBSF Media

In the final of U-17 World Snooker Championship, cueist Muhammad Hasnain defeated Riley Powell of Wales by 4-0.

President Asif Ali Zardari congratulated Asif on winning the world snooker championship and defeating Indian player Damani in the final to win the title.

“Muhammad Asif made the nation proud with his outstanding performance,” said the president.

President Zardari said the success in the world competition is a testament to the ability, determination and hard work of Pakistani players.

Praising Asif’s dedication, courage and professionalism, he said: “Muhammad Asif proved that Pakistani players are no less than anyone at the global level.”

