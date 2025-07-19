BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
Australia delivers Abrams tanks to Ukraine for war with Russia

Reuters Published 19 Jul, 2025 10:34am
General view of the delivery of the first company of U.S.-made Abrams M1A1 tanks. Photo: Reuters
SYDNEY: Australia’s government said on Saturday it had delivered M1A1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine as part of a A$245 million ($160 million) package to help the country defend itself against Russia in their ongoing war.

Australia, one of the largest non-NATO contributors to Ukraine, has been supplying aid, ammunition and defence equipment since Moscow invaded its neighbour in February 2022.

Ukraine has taken possession of most of the 49 tanks given by Australia, and the rest will be delivered in coming months, said Defence Minister Richard Marles.

“The M1A1 Abrams tanks will make a significant contribution to Ukraine’s ongoing fight against Russia’s illegal and immoral invasion,” Marles said in a statement.

Russia hands Ukraine bodies of 1,000 soldiers

The tanks formed part of the A$1.5 billion ($980 million) that Canberra has provided Ukraine in the conflict, the government said.

Australia has also banned exports of alumina and aluminium ores, including bauxite, to Russia, and has sanctioned about 1,000 Russian individuals and entities.

Australia’s centre-left Labor government this year labeled Russia as the aggressor in the conflict and called for the war to be resolved on Kyiv’s terms.

