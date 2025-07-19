PM rolls out plan to accelerate Pakistan’s shift to EVs

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday rolled out an ambitious plan to accelerate Pakistan’s shift to electric vehicles (EVs), vowing to slash the country’s fuel import bill, boost green technology, and generate employment through a home-grown EV ecosystem.

The prime minister, while chairing a high-level meeting, directed ministries to prepare a sweeping national action plan aimed at putting electric bikes, rickshaws, and loaders within reach of everyday Pakistanis.

“This is not just a policy shift – it is a necessity,” the prime minister said, pointing to billions of dollars drained annually on fuel imports. “Electric vehicles will be a lifeline for our economy, our environment, and our youth.”

PM for early finalisation of Pakistan’s EVs Policy 2025

In a major announcement, the PM said that electric bikes will be gifted to top-performing students from all educational boards across the country, including the federal board – a bold move aimed at rewarding academic excellence and fostering early adoption of clean transport.

He announced that jobless citizens would be given priority for electric rickshaws and loaders, with the government offering low-interest loans and generous subsidies to ignite a surge of micro-entrepreneurship across both cities and countryside.

Sharif called for urgent development of a full EV manufacturing and maintenance ecosystem, including local assembly and battery production. He also ordered independent third-party audits to ensure transparency in distribution and government support.

In a nod to social equity, the prime minister stressed that low-income and marginalised groups must be prioritised in EV ownership schemes. He also directed officials to launch a nationwide awareness campaign to educate citizens about how to access the government’s support.

To ensure safety and reliability, the prime minister demanded that all government-backed electric vehicles meet high standards of quality and durability.

Officials briefed the meeting on the current state of the EV sector, revealing that over 100,000 electric bikes and more than 300,000 electric rickshaws and loaders will be made available under the scheme. Financing will be made accessible through easy loans and government subsidies.

The scheme also includes a 25 per cent quota for women, with the remaining distributed based on provincial population. Notably, Sharif instructed an increase in Balochistan’s share to 10 per cent, addressing longstanding grievances of under representation.

In a significant development, the meeting was told that four new battery manufacturing firms are gearing up to launch operations in Pakistan, a sign of growing investor confidence and the potential for job creation in the clean tech sector.

