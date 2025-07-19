BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
BOP 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.45%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
CPHL 83.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.55%)
DCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.5%)
DGKC 171.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.89%)
FCCL 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
FFL 15.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
GCIL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
HUBC 148.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.5%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.5%)
LOTCHEM 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
MLCF 84.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.66%)
NBP 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.03%)
PAEL 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.59%)
PIAHCLA 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.56%)
PREMA 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
PRL 31.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.56%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.23%)
SNGP 115.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.42%)
SSGC 44.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.63%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.17%)
TREET 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.04%)
TRG 55.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.05%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.97%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 39,571 Decreased By -563.9 (-1.4%)
KSE100 138,597 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 42,341 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
Jul 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-19

PM rolls out plan to accelerate Pakistan’s shift to EVs

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published July 19, 2025 Updated July 19, 2025 11:08am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday rolled out an ambitious plan to accelerate Pakistan’s shift to electric vehicles (EVs), vowing to slash the country’s fuel import bill, boost green technology, and generate employment through a home-grown EV ecosystem.

The prime minister, while chairing a high-level meeting, directed ministries to prepare a sweeping national action plan aimed at putting electric bikes, rickshaws, and loaders within reach of everyday Pakistanis.

“This is not just a policy shift – it is a necessity,” the prime minister said, pointing to billions of dollars drained annually on fuel imports. “Electric vehicles will be a lifeline for our economy, our environment, and our youth.”

PM for early finalisation of Pakistan’s EVs Policy 2025

In a major announcement, the PM said that electric bikes will be gifted to top-performing students from all educational boards across the country, including the federal board – a bold move aimed at rewarding academic excellence and fostering early adoption of clean transport.

He announced that jobless citizens would be given priority for electric rickshaws and loaders, with the government offering low-interest loans and generous subsidies to ignite a surge of micro-entrepreneurship across both cities and countryside.

Sharif called for urgent development of a full EV manufacturing and maintenance ecosystem, including local assembly and battery production. He also ordered independent third-party audits to ensure transparency in distribution and government support.

In a nod to social equity, the prime minister stressed that low-income and marginalised groups must be prioritised in EV ownership schemes. He also directed officials to launch a nationwide awareness campaign to educate citizens about how to access the government’s support.

To ensure safety and reliability, the prime minister demanded that all government-backed electric vehicles meet high standards of quality and durability.

Officials briefed the meeting on the current state of the EV sector, revealing that over 100,000 electric bikes and more than 300,000 electric rickshaws and loaders will be made available under the scheme. Financing will be made accessible through easy loans and government subsidies.

The scheme also includes a 25 per cent quota for women, with the remaining distributed based on provincial population. Notably, Sharif instructed an increase in Balochistan’s share to 10 per cent, addressing longstanding grievances of under representation.

In a significant development, the meeting was told that four new battery manufacturing firms are gearing up to launch operations in Pakistan, a sign of growing investor confidence and the potential for job creation in the clean tech sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

electric vehicles auto sector EVs PM Shehbaz Sharif EV sector Pakistan auto sector fuel import bill

Comments

200 characters

PM rolls out plan to accelerate Pakistan’s shift to EVs

Pakistan’s Mohammad Asif wins World Masters snooker championship

PPI framework to be developed by end-June 2026: PBS

$2.45bn FDI fetched in FY25

Discontinuation of ED collection opposed: KP govt urges Power Division to reconsider decision

June FCA: CPPA-G seeks 65 paisa negative adjustment

Nepra issues pending notifications for KE tariffs

Dar reviews FDI landscape

Bureaucracy misaligned with global standards: PM

PM seeks private investment in shipping sector

FY25 seafood exports soar 11.44pc to $465.4m YoY

Read more stories