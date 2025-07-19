BML 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.24%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-19

Pakistan, Libya agree to enhance defence ties

Nuzhat Nazar Published 19 Jul, 2025 06:12am

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan and Libya have agreed to enhance defence cooperation through industrial collaboration and exchange of technical expertise to counter emerging security challenges.

The development came during a high-level meeting between Lieutenant General Saddam Khalifa Haftar, Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan Armed Forces, and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Thursday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the discussions focused on matters of mutual interest, evolving regional dynamics, and defence collaboration.

Earlier, upon his arrival at GHQ, the Libyan commander was presented with a guard of honour and laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada to pay tribute to the martyrs of the Pakistan Army.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025



