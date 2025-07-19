KCCI claims strike call gets ‘historic’ support

KARACHI: Chambers’ call for nation-wide strike on July 19 has received historic and record-breaking support, said Karachi Chamber President Jawed Bilwani

The strike has the full support of all seven industrial zones of Karachi, he added.

Site, Korangi, Landhi, North Karachi, Bin Qasim, SITE Super Highway and Federal B Area Associations stand with KCCI, said Javed Bilwani.

He said Local Goods Transporters Association, Sabzi Mandi Association, Kabadi Market Association have also announced their support.

Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association, Karachi Electronic Dealers Association, Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders also have the support, said Karachi Chamber President.

Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers, Knitwear and Sweater Exporters, Textile Processing Mills and Readymade Garments Associations, Imtiaz Stores, All Pakistan Restaurant Association will also participate in the strike, said Javed Bilwani.

Pakistan Soup Manufacturers, Plastic Importers, Yarn Merchants and Flour Mills Associations will also join the strike, Self-adhesive Tape, Machinery Merchants, Denim Manufacturers, Auto Spare Parts Associations are also with us in the strike, Bearing Manufacturers, Karachi Tyre Dealers, Motorcycle Dealers, Shopkeepers Welfare Society Iqbal Shopping Centre is also supported, said Javed Bilwani.

The decision to observe a nationwide strike was taken after thorough consultation with the presidents and representatives of leading Chambers of Commerce and Industry from all four provinces of Pakistan,” he said.

He asserted that the strike will be held as per the original schedule and under no circumstances has it been postponed or called off.

Business leaders refused to accept the black laws like Section 37A and 37B introduced in the Finance Bill and has clearly sent a message to the government that the industrial community will not tolerate such laws under any circumstances.

They said that the above laws, under which FBR officers have been given the power to arrest tax payers on mere suspicion and even file FIRs, are a highly condemnable move.

They said that if black laws like Section 37A and 37B are not abolished, industries and business will be locked on July 19.

Meanwhile, KCCI President Balwani addressing a press conference after emergency meeting with association and trade bodies announced that all associations of the city decided to go on stroke on Saturday July 19.

He warns government that right now we are only going on a one-day strike and if we are not given anything in writing by the next meeting with the government committee, we will extend the strike and we will go on strike for one day, two days and even the entire week. “We cannot rely on verbal statements of government representatives they must give assure in writing.”

Meanwhile, a special committee meeting was held in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar regarding the protest of traders against the Finance Bill.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani, Rana Ehsan Afzal, Chairman FBR Rashid Langrial, FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh, Senior Vice President Saqib Fayyaz Mago, Sohail Altaf, KCCI President Javed Balwani, Lahore, Rawalpindi and officials of various chambers also participated via Zoom. The meeting discussed the concerns of the business community regarding tax legislation.

The FPCCI President apprised the committee of the concerns of the business community regarding the enforcement measures taken in the tax bill and the charter of demands from the federation and chambers.

The meeting agreed on the proposal to establish a special committee to redress grievances and the committee will include two representatives from the FBR, FPCCI, one representative each from the relevant chamber and the sector. The proposal to abolish Clause 9 of the tax bill was supported by the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Industries Haroon Akhtar, but this support was given by the federation itself and the support of other chamber representatives was not included in it.

However, in the meeting, the committee agreed on amendments to the controversial clause in consultation with the business community and it was decided that the special committee would submit the proposals to the Prime Minister for final approval.

The President FPCCI expressed gratitude to the government for seriously listening to the concerns of the business community and said that the government has taken the concerns of the business committee seriously and hopes that they will approve the recommendations agreed upon in the meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Vice President FPCCI Saqib Fayyaz Mago claimed that the negotiations between the government and the traders have been successful and the chambers and trade bodies have postponed the strike. Saqib Fayyaz Mago claimed that the Karachi Chamber has informed us about the postponement of the strike.

However, on the other hand, after the FPCCI and the chambers held talks with the government, emergency meetings of chambers of commerce across the country began to discuss the situation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025