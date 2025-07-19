PAC says concerned at rising toll tax

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) sub-committee raised serious concerns about exorbitant increase in toll tax more than once in the last few months.

Shahida Begum, convener of the sub-committee while chairing the meeting reviewed audit objections of the Ministry of Communications.

The committee expressed concern over increase in toll tax more than once in a few months. Who increase the toll tax and how as such huge taxes are being collected from poor, convener of the committee asked.

Secretary Communications responded that they have their own board and are authorised to increase toll tax after some time.

