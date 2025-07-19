BML 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.24%)
BOP 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.53%)
CNERGY 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
CPHL 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.48%)
DCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.5%)
DGKC 171.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.84%)
FCCL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
GCIL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.69%)
HUBC 148.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.16%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.34%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.53%)
MLCF 84.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.57%)
NBP 125.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.85 (-2.99%)
PAEL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.73%)
PIAHCLA 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.29%)
PREMA 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.5%)
PRL 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.07%)
PTC 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.01%)
SNGP 115.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-2.14%)
SSGC 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.43%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
TPLP 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.68%)
TREET 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.38%)
TRG 55.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.09%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 39,571 Decreased By -563.9 (-1.4%)
KSE100 138,597 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 42,341 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
Jul 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-07-19

Judges’ transfer: IK challenges order of SC CB

Terence J Sigamony Published July 19, 2025 Updated July 19, 2025 06:19am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Friday challenged the Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court’s order in the transfer of judges to the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The former prime minister, on Friday, filed an Intra-Court Appeal (ICA) under Section 5 of the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023, read with Article 184(3) of the Constitution, praying to set aside the impugned order dated 19-06-2025.

The Constitution Bench on June 19, 2025 by majority of 3 to 2 held that transfer of judges under Article 200 is within the framework of the Constitution, and transfer (permanently or temporarily) cannot be construed as a fresh appointment.

SC decision on transfer of judges to IHC challenged

The bench without upsetting the notification of transfer of judges in the IHC remanded the matter of seniority to the president of Pakistan to determine the seniority after examining/vetting the service record of the transferee judges as soon as possible, including the question of whether the transfer is on a permanent or temporary basis.

The petitioner contended that the constitutional bench erred in remanding the matter to determine whether the transfer was “temporary” or “permanent”. This is a judicial question, and delegating it to the president undermines judicial autonomy and violates the principle of separation of powers.

He stated that the Constitutional Bench failed to appreciate the distinction between the term “functions” and “powers” of the president under the Constitution.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Supreme Court SC PTI Imran Khan Supreme Court order PTI founder constitutional bench Judges transfer SC CB

Comments

200 characters

Judges’ transfer: IK challenges order of SC CB

$2.45bn FDI fetched in FY25

Discontinuation of ED collection opposed: KP govt urges Power Division to reconsider decision

June FCA: CPPA-G seeks 65 paisa negative adjustment

Nepra issues pending notifications for KE tariffs

Dar reviews FDI landscape

Bureaucracy misaligned with global standards: PM

PM seeks private investment in shipping sector

FY25 seafood exports soar 11.44pc to $465.4m YoY

June food products’ exports decline 32pc YoY, 37pc MoM

Read more stories