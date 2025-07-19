Investigations into Pahalgam incident still inconclusive: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Friday said Pakistan has effectively and comprehensively dismantled the concerned outfits, arrested and prosecuted their leadership, and de-radicalised their cadres.

The FO statement came after the United States announced a ban on The Resistance Front (TRF) — a terror outfit cited by India in the Pahalgam attack.

In a sudden move, the United States designated TRF as a banned terrorist organisation — a group India claims was behind the Pahalgam terror attack.

The statement said Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations; zero tolerance and international cooperation against terrorism are the cornerstones of our policy. Pakistan has been, and continues to be, a frontline state in the fight against terrorism and has contributed tremendously towards the achievement of global peace through its counterterrorism (CT) efforts, including the apprehension of terrorist Sharifullah, the mastermind of the Abbey Gate bombing.

Investigations into the Pahalgam incident, which occurred in the internationally-recognised disputed region of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), are still inconclusive.

Any linkage with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a defunct organisation banned in Pakistan, belies ground realities.

While the issue under consideration pertains to US domestic laws, India has a track record of exploiting such designations to push anti-Pakistan propaganda, with a view to diverting international attention from its irresponsible and rogue behaviour — including ongoing human rights atrocities, especially in IIOJ&K.

As Pakistan continues to serve as a counterterrorism bulwark through unparalleled sacrifices and efficacy, we urge the international community to adopt objective and non-discriminatory policies to address this global menace through collective efforts, which must include listing terrorist organisations such as the Majeed Brigade as an alias of the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

