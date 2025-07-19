BML 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.24%)
Jul 19, 2025
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-19

Aurangzeb meets US Secy Commerce

Published 19 Jul, 2025

ISLAMABAD: A delegation led by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb held a productive meeting with US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and United States Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer in Washington, D.C. Friday.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the progress in enhancing trade and economic ties, a cornerstone of Pakistan-U.S. bilateral relations. They reaffirmed their commitment to exploring opportunities to strengthen these ties in all possible areas of mutual benefit.

Finance Minister Aurangzeb emphasized that the US remains Pakistan’s largest trading partner and underscored Pakistan’s interest in expanding cooperation in both traditional and non-traditional sectors, including IT & tech sector, minerals, and agriculture, to foster a mutually beneficial relationship.

Both parties expressed optimism that ongoing trade talks would yield positive outcomes, benefiting the economies of both countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Trade Muhammad Aurangzeb Pak US trade ties Pak US economic ties Pakistan and US Howard Lutnick Jamieson Greer US Secretary of Commerce

Comments

200 characters

