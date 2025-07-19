BML 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.24%)
BOP 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.53%)
CNERGY 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
CPHL 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.48%)
DCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.5%)
DGKC 171.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.84%)
FCCL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
GCIL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.69%)
HUBC 148.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.16%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.34%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.53%)
MLCF 84.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.57%)
NBP 125.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.85 (-2.99%)
PAEL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.73%)
PIAHCLA 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.29%)
PREMA 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.5%)
PRL 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.07%)
PTC 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.01%)
SNGP 115.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-2.14%)
SSGC 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.43%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
TPLP 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.68%)
TREET 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.38%)
TRG 55.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.09%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 39,571 Decreased By -563.9 (-1.4%)
KSE100 138,597 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 42,341 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
Jul 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-19

PBF writes letter to NA Speaker: Call to declare ongoing fiscal year as ‘Year of Economic Legislation’

N H Zuberi Published July 19, 2025 Updated July 19, 2025 07:11am

KARACHI: In a significant move aimed at spurring private sector growth, the Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) has written a letter to the Speaker of the National Assembly, urging Parliament to declare the ongoing fiscal year as the “Year of Economic Legislation.”

President PBF, Khawaja Mehboob ur Rehman emphasized that sustainable private sector growth is only possible when Parliament stands firmly with the business community. He expressed hope that the Speaker would play an active role in positioning the legislative branch as a true economic partner.

“It is imperative that Parliament leads the way in crafting legislation that binds banks to offer fair and accessible credit to the SME and startup sectors,” said the PBF President. “For too long, the banking industry has operated on its own terms — refusing to extend credit to small businesses while focusing almost exclusively on lending to the government, which is an easier route.”

Highlighting the deep-rooted financial access issues, particularly in Balochistan, the PBF pointed out the shocking reality that many businesses in the province are effectively excluded from the credit system. The Forum also raised alarms over Sections 37AA and 37B of the Finance Bill, demanding immediate revision.

“Mehboob warned that those measures would cripple businesses, accelerate unemployment and damage investor confidence. The chamber strongly condemned the extraordinary powers granted to Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officials, unjust treatment of the business community and policy decisions made without business consultation. It demanded immediate withdrawal of those measures and a halt to economic victimisation of the business community.”

“If these clauses are not removed, the business community may be forced to shut down operations. These provisions have deeply shaken business confidence across Pakistan. We call upon the Speaker to form a special parliamentary committee to address these issues.”

The letter further states that access to easy and fair credit is considered essential in all developed economies, but Pakistan continues to lag behind, with the government currently working on a 10-year industrial policy, the Forum warned that without enabling financial access for the private sector, the policy’s objectives will remain unfulfilled.

The PBF urged the National Assembly to act now, reiterating that sound parliamentary policy and legislation are the keys to national progress. The business community is looking for practical solutions, not confrontation, and hopes to avoid protest actions such as strikes.

The forum further warned that if the government fails to do so, the business community will continue its protest against 37AA and 37B within the legal and democratic framework for a long time.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Economy NA private sector FBR business community PBF Pakistan Business Forum industrial policy Khawaja Mehboob ur Rehman NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq Year of Economic Legislation

Comments

200 characters

PBF writes letter to NA Speaker: Call to declare ongoing fiscal year as ‘Year of Economic Legislation’

$2.45bn FDI fetched in FY25

Discontinuation of ED collection opposed: KP govt urges Power Division to reconsider decision

June FCA: CPPA-G seeks 65 paisa negative adjustment

Nepra issues pending notifications for KE tariffs

Dar reviews FDI landscape

Bureaucracy misaligned with global standards: PM

PM seeks private investment in shipping sector

FY25 seafood exports soar 11.44pc to $465.4m YoY

June food products’ exports decline 32pc YoY, 37pc MoM

Judges’ transfer: IK challenges order of SC CB

Read more stories