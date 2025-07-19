Spring 2025 Digital Health Awards: AKU’s digital health solution receives Merit honour

KARACHI: The Aga Khan University (AKU) has announced that its innovative digital health solution, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electronic Immunization Registry (KP-EIR), has received a Merit honour at the prestigious Spring 2025 Digital Health Awards. This international competition, presented by the Digital Health Resource Centre (dHRC), recognizes the world’s best digital health resources.

The KP-EIR, a customized version of AKU’s foundational Hayat platform, was specifically recognized for its impactful contribution to public health. Developed at the request of the provinicial government of Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Pakistan, this system has revolutionized the region’s Expanded Programme on Immunization. By significantly improving data management, accessibility, and programme oversight, KP-EIR has directly strengthened vaccination efforts across the province.

“We are immensely honoured to receive this Merit award for KP-EIR,” said Dr Saleem Sayani, Director, AKU Digital Health Resource Centre. “This recognition is a testament to AKU’s commitment to leveraging technology for social good and public health advancement. The successful conversion and deployment of Hayat into KP-EIR highlights the adaptability and scalability of our digital solutions, directly contributing to stronger health systems and healthier communities.”

This award underscores AKU’s dedication to developing cutting-edge, practical digital health interventions that address critical health challenges and improve healthcare delivery on a broader scale.

