CJ IHC forms new administration body

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC), Friday, constituted a new administration committee of the high court.

According to a notification issued by the registrar of the IHC, Chief Justice of IHC Justice Sardar Sarfraz Ahmed Dogar will be chairman of the committee.

The notification stated that in super session of this court’s notification dated 3 February, the IHC Chief Justice has been pleased to re-constitute the Administration Committee of this court.

It added that the other members of the committee included Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro and Justice Muhammad Azam Khan.

