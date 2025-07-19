Zardari condoles demise of MNA’s father

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of the father of Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Asma Arbab Alamgir.

In a statement released by the President House on Friday, President Zardari conveyed his heartfelt sympathies, stating, “We share the grief of her family in this hour of distress.”

He expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

The president also offered prayers to Allah Almighty for eternal peace for the departed soul and for strength to the bereaved family to endure this loss.

