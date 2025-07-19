BML 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.24%)
WASA directs industrial units to construct septic, silt tanks

Press Release Published July 19, 2025 Updated July 19, 2025 07:21am

FAISALABAD: On the instructions of Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Sohail Qadir Cheema, notices have been issued to 435 industrial units of the city, in which it has been clarified that all industrial units should get septic and silt tanks constructed, otherwise their connections will be disconnected.

According to the notices issued, all industrial units are discharging their chemical-contaminated water beyond the prescribed limit, which is against the Punjab Environmental Quality Standard (PEQS), and on the one hand, this industrial wastewater is causing air and environmental pollution, while on the other hand, it is creating blockages in WASA’s sewage system, which is causing drainage problems for the citizens.

According to the notices issued, it has been made mandatory for all industrial units to install a wastewater treatment plant as per WASA Sewerage and Drainage Rules and Regulations 2015, but industrial units, on the contrary, illegally connect their chemically contaminated wastewater to WASA sewerage network, whereas before doing so, it is very important to construct a septic and silt tank in every industrial unit, for which a standard and design is provided to all industrial units, but these orders are not being implemented.

In this regard, MD WASA Sohail Qadir Cheema clarified that industrial units are creating a major obstacle in the delivery of quality drainage services to citizens during the rainy season and on the one hand, when it rains, on the other hand, industrial units pour their chemically contaminated water into WASA sewerage network, which increases the challenges of drainage.

He further said that in case of non-implementation of the orders for construction of septic and silt tanks, the WASA sewerage connections of the concerned industrial units will be disconnected.

He further said that in this regard, teams of WASA and the Department of Environmental Protection have been formed which will survey all the industrial units and in accordance with the prescribed time frame, the connections of the industrial units that do not construct septic and silt tanks will be disconnected and legal action will also be taken.

MD WASA clarified that no application for connecting the discharge of any industrial unit to WASA sewerage lines without constructing septic and silt tanks will be approved.

