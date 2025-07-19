Climate-resilient agriculture: SAU, FAO agree to expand collaboration

HYDERABAD: In a concerted effort to strengthen climate-resilient agriculture and sustainable water use in Sindh, the Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations have agreed to deepen their cooperation on joint initiatives. The agreement was reached during a high-level review meeting held at FAO’s provincial office in Tandojam on Friday.

The meeting was chaired by Prof. Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal, Vice Chancellor of SAU, and Ms. Florence Rolle, FAO Representative in Pakistan. Also present were Dr. Julius Muchemi, Head of FAO Sindh Office; Ms. Emelda Berejena, Project Manager of the Green Climate Fund (GCF)-supported initiative; Ms. Amna Bajwa, Programme Head; along with other technical experts.

Participants reviewed the progress of several collaborative projects between SAU and FAO, particularly in climate-vulnerable districts such as Umerkot, Sanghar, and Badin. These joint efforts aim to promote adaptive farming practices through improved irrigation efficiency, short-duration crops, intercropping, seed development, and agricultural marketing.

Highlighting the university’s contributions, Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal noted that SAU experts are working directly with farmers to pilot innovative techniques and conduct field-based training. He added that the university’s FLUX Tower is actively recording meteorological data to support crop planning and early warning systems. Additionally, SAU’s communication team is conducting outreach and awareness programs, while university graduates working with FAO are contributing to food security initiatives in the field.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Florence Rolle emphasized that with the support of the Green Climate Fund, FAO has initiated the installation of Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) across Sindh to strengthen data-driven agricultural decision-making. “Our goal is to ensure that these tools enhance local planning and pave the way for sustainable development,” she stated.

Dr. Julius Muchemi shared that nine AWS units are currently being installed in Sanghar, Badin, and Umerkot. These stations will continuously monitor key agro-meteorological parameters, including temperature, humidity, wind speed and direction, precipitation, soil temperature, and electrical conductivity.

Ms. Emelda Berejena further elaborated on the broader institutional platform being developed through FAO’s collaboration with SAU, research centres, and agricultural extension departments. “This integrated framework is bridging science, technology, and farming communities to build long-term climate resilience,” she said.

The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to enhance institutional engagement, strengthen climate-smart agriculture, and scale up collaborative research and planning efforts across Sindh.

