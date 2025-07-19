BML 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.24%)
BOP 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.53%)
CNERGY 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
CPHL 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.48%)
DCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.5%)
DGKC 171.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.84%)
FCCL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
GCIL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.69%)
HUBC 148.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.16%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.34%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.53%)
MLCF 84.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.57%)
NBP 125.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.85 (-2.99%)
PAEL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.73%)
PIAHCLA 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.29%)
PREMA 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.5%)
PRL 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.07%)
PTC 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.01%)
SNGP 115.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-2.14%)
SSGC 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.43%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
TPLP 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.68%)
TREET 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.38%)
TRG 55.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.09%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 39,571 Decreased By -563.9 (-1.4%)
KSE100 138,597 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 42,341 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
Jul 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-19

PIMA concerned over deteriorating state of public health

Recorder Report Published July 19, 2025 Updated July 19, 2025 07:37am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) has expressed deep concern over recent media reports and the latest audit report by the international organisation, The Global Fund.

These reports highlight alarming figures, including a 400 per cent increase in deaths due to HIV in Pakistan, 70 per cent of drug-resistant TB cases going undiagnosed, and a rise in malaria cases. These statistics clearly reflect the deteriorating state of public health and the failure of health policies in the country.

Central President of PIMA, Prof Atif Hafeez Siddiqui stated that a major cause of this crisis is the appointment of incompetent and irrelevant individuals in key health institutions. A recent example is the appointment of a non-medical person as deputy coordinator in the TB Control Programme—an act that violates not only the orders of the High Court but also merit and advertisement requirements.

He emphasised that past and present governments have deliberately excluded healthcare professionals from the policy-making process, relying instead on the advice of favoured individuals. In particular, doctors and health workers in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are facing pressure, uncertainty, and discouragement under the guise of reforms. Such decisions not only damage institutional credibility but also put public lives at risk.

The PIMA has called for a high-level transparent inquiry in light of the Global Fund report.

It has also demanded that only qualified, experienced, and relevant experts be appointed to key positions; that national health programmes be free from political influence; and that doctors and health professionals be formally included in policymaking to ensure better and more effective decisions in the public interest.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Public health PIMA Pakistan Islamic Medical Association

Comments

200 characters

PIMA concerned over deteriorating state of public health

$2.45bn FDI fetched in FY25

Discontinuation of ED collection opposed: KP govt urges Power Division to reconsider decision

June FCA: CPPA-G seeks 65 paisa negative adjustment

Nepra issues pending notifications for KE tariffs

Dar reviews FDI landscape

Bureaucracy misaligned with global standards: PM

PM seeks private investment in shipping sector

FY25 seafood exports soar 11.44pc to $465.4m YoY

June food products’ exports decline 32pc YoY, 37pc MoM

Judges’ transfer: IK challenges order of SC CB

Read more stories