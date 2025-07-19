PFA seals multiple food units

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) enforcement teams sealed multiple food units over serious violations of food safety regulations during a grand operation in different areas of Lahore including Saggian, Shahdara, Rajgarh, and Babu Sabu.

The PFA food safety teams sealed three well known restaurants, a juice and sauces unit and a carbonated drinks unit.

Teams also discarded 1,000 litres of adulterated milk, 180 litres of expired cold drinks and 203 pet bottles of branded beverages. Moreover, 15 food samples, including slush, ketchup and sauces were sent to the laboratory for analysis.

Director General PFA Asim Javaid said teams seized and discarded a large quantity of expired and substandard cold drinks. The shop was sealed on the spot after on-the-spot testing revealed Brix levels below the permissible standard.

He said a renowned restaurant on Saggian Road was sealed due to poor hygienic conditions, including broken and dirty washing areas and rusted, foul-smelling freezers used for food storage. The DG said the staff lacked food safety training and valid medical certificates.

He added that despite repeated notices the management failed to rectify the violations. The DG further stated that the PFA is strictly implementing the food safety laws in line with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision to eradicate food adulteration and forgery from Punjab.

