BML 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.24%)
BOP 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.53%)
CNERGY 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
CPHL 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.48%)
DCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.5%)
DGKC 171.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.84%)
FCCL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
GCIL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.69%)
HUBC 148.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.16%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.34%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.53%)
MLCF 84.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.57%)
NBP 125.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.85 (-2.99%)
PAEL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.73%)
PIAHCLA 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.29%)
PREMA 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.5%)
PRL 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.07%)
PTC 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.01%)
SNGP 115.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-2.14%)
SSGC 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.43%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
TPLP 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.68%)
TREET 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.38%)
TRG 55.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.09%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 39,571 Decreased By -563.9 (-1.4%)
KSE100 138,597 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 42,341 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
Jul 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-19

PFA seals multiple food units

Recorder Report Published July 19, 2025 Updated July 19, 2025 08:36am

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) enforcement teams sealed multiple food units over serious violations of food safety regulations during a grand operation in different areas of Lahore including Saggian, Shahdara, Rajgarh, and Babu Sabu.

The PFA food safety teams sealed three well known restaurants, a juice and sauces unit and a carbonated drinks unit.

Teams also discarded 1,000 litres of adulterated milk, 180 litres of expired cold drinks and 203 pet bottles of branded beverages. Moreover, 15 food samples, including slush, ketchup and sauces were sent to the laboratory for analysis.

Director General PFA Asim Javaid said teams seized and discarded a large quantity of expired and substandard cold drinks. The shop was sealed on the spot after on-the-spot testing revealed Brix levels below the permissible standard.

He said a renowned restaurant on Saggian Road was sealed due to poor hygienic conditions, including broken and dirty washing areas and rusted, foul-smelling freezers used for food storage. The DG said the staff lacked food safety training and valid medical certificates.

He added that despite repeated notices the management failed to rectify the violations. The DG further stated that the PFA is strictly implementing the food safety laws in line with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision to eradicate food adulteration and forgery from Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab Food Authority PFA food units food units sealed

Comments

200 characters

PFA seals multiple food units

$2.45bn FDI fetched in FY25

Discontinuation of ED collection opposed: KP govt urges Power Division to reconsider decision

June FCA: CPPA-G seeks 65 paisa negative adjustment

Nepra issues pending notifications for KE tariffs

Dar reviews FDI landscape

Bureaucracy misaligned with global standards: PM

PM seeks private investment in shipping sector

FY25 seafood exports soar 11.44pc to $465.4m YoY

June food products’ exports decline 32pc YoY, 37pc MoM

Judges’ transfer: IK challenges order of SC CB

Read more stories