Muharram: Governor acknowledges performance of home dept

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that the performance of the Home Department and law enforcement agencies during Muharram-ul-Haram was impressive.

"There should be complete freedom for peaceful gatherings and celebrations like Milad within the four walls," he said, adding: "The KPK government should focus on the people of the province instead of protest politics."

During a meeting with Secretary Home Punjab Ahmed Javed Qazi, who called on him here at the Governor House Lahore, the governor, while appreciating the performance of the Home Department and law enforcement agencies during Muharram-ul-Haram, said that it is the responsibility of law enforcement agencies to formulate such a policy so that gatherings like milads held within the four walls can be made peaceful. He said that those who spread religious sectarianism should be dealt with strictly.

The governor said that people of every religion living in Pakistan have complete freedom to perform their religious rituals. He further said that in the situation of recent heavy rains across the country, Section 144 should be implemented in letter and spirit. He said that the people should protect themselves from flooded places, rivers and streams.

The governor also expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of life and property during the rains. He further said that the KP government needs to focus on the people of the province instead of protest politics.

Punjab Home Secretary Ahmed Javed Qazi said that the law enforcement agencies are always ready to protect the lives and property of the people of the province and deal with any kind of emergency.

