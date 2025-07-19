BML 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.24%)
BOP 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.53%)
CNERGY 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
CPHL 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.48%)
DCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.5%)
DGKC 171.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.84%)
FCCL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
GCIL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.69%)
HUBC 148.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.16%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.34%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.53%)
MLCF 84.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.57%)
NBP 125.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.85 (-2.99%)
PAEL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.73%)
PIAHCLA 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.29%)
PREMA 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.5%)
PRL 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.07%)
PTC 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.01%)
SNGP 115.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-2.14%)
SSGC 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.43%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
TPLP 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.68%)
TREET 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.38%)
TRG 55.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.09%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 39,571 Decreased By -563.9 (-1.4%)
KSE100 138,597 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 42,341 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
Jul 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-19

Muharram: Governor acknowledges performance of home dept

Recorder Report Published July 19, 2025 Updated July 19, 2025 07:49am

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that the performance of the Home Department and law enforcement agencies during Muharram-ul-Haram was impressive.

"There should be complete freedom for peaceful gatherings and celebrations like Milad within the four walls," he said, adding: "The KPK government should focus on the people of the province instead of protest politics."

During a meeting with Secretary Home Punjab Ahmed Javed Qazi, who called on him here at the Governor House Lahore, the governor, while appreciating the performance of the Home Department and law enforcement agencies during Muharram-ul-Haram, said that it is the responsibility of law enforcement agencies to formulate such a policy so that gatherings like milads held within the four walls can be made peaceful. He said that those who spread religious sectarianism should be dealt with strictly.

The governor said that people of every religion living in Pakistan have complete freedom to perform their religious rituals. He further said that in the situation of recent heavy rains across the country, Section 144 should be implemented in letter and spirit. He said that the people should protect themselves from flooded places, rivers and streams.

The governor also expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of life and property during the rains. He further said that the KP government needs to focus on the people of the province instead of protest politics.

Punjab Home Secretary Ahmed Javed Qazi said that the law enforcement agencies are always ready to protect the lives and property of the people of the province and deal with any kind of emergency.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Governor Punjab law enforcement agencies Punjab Home Department Sardar Saleem Haider Khan Muharram 2025

Comments

200 characters

Muharram: Governor acknowledges performance of home dept

$2.45bn FDI fetched in FY25

Discontinuation of ED collection opposed: KP govt urges Power Division to reconsider decision

June FCA: CPPA-G seeks 65 paisa negative adjustment

Nepra issues pending notifications for KE tariffs

Dar reviews FDI landscape

Bureaucracy misaligned with global standards: PM

PM seeks private investment in shipping sector

FY25 seafood exports soar 11.44pc to $465.4m YoY

June food products’ exports decline 32pc YoY, 37pc MoM

Judges’ transfer: IK challenges order of SC CB

Read more stories