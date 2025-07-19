Crackdown on illegal, unapproved housing societies

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa have directed a full-scale crackdown on illegal and unapproved housing and cooperative societies across the federal capital, vowing a zero-tolerance policy against unauthorised constructions and encroachments.

Chairing a high-level meeting at the Chief Commissioner’s Office, Randhawa ordered categorisation and creation of a comprehensive database of all housing societies within the jurisdiction of CDA and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The database will include layout plans, NOCs, and details of societies selling more files than their available land, to ensure transparency and protect citizen investments.

Member Planning CDA briefed the meeting on ongoing legal actions against illegal societies in various zones.

The chairman stressed strict enforcement of CDA and ICT zoning regulations and immediate legal action against violators, including those involved in supplying construction materials to unauthorised schemes.

It was also noted that lists of legal and illegal housing societies have been uploaded to the CDA website, allowing citizens to verify the status of societies before investing.

Senior officials including Member Admin and Estate Talat Mahmood, Member Planning Dr Khalid Hafiz, Member Engineering Syed Mafasat Raza, Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon, and other key officers of CDA and ICT attended the meeting.

