November 26 protest: Court reserves verdict on two cases

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Friday reserved its verdict on two cases registered under the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act, 2024, following the November 26 protest after completion of the trial.

Judicial Magistrate Ahmed Shehzad Gondal, while hearing the cases registered against 80 PTI workers, reserved judgment after the trial was completed and fixed July 23rd for the announcement of the verdict.

The Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act, 2024, was passed to regulate and restrict unauthorised protests in Islamabad.

The court had indicted the accused in the same cases on January 22 and March 2025.

A total of 80 persons were nominated in these cases, of which, 70 accused have been declared proclaimed offenders for not appearing before the court.

The court has completed the trial for only eight accused, and the verdict will pertain to these eight accused.

