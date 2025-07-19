Pak crew stranded: LPG vessel seized in Mozambique over payment row

KARACHI: LPG cargo vessel, Gas Falcon, has been seized at Beira Port in Mozambique due to unresolved payment disputes, leaving the crew stranded in deteriorating conditions and sparking urgent humanitarian concerns.

The vessel, reportedly held by Italian authorities, is currently without food, water, fuel, or basic life support systems.

The ship’s captain, Muhammad Aslam, a Pakistani national, raised an emergency Mayday alert after power and air-conditioning systems onboard failed. “The diesel, fresh water, and cooling systems are all exhausted,” Captain Aslam stated. “Emergency lights will go out soon, and mobile devices will also shut down due to lack of power.”

It is reported that in addition to the Pakistani captain, the first officer and chef are also Pakistani. The remaining crew includes over 10 Indonesian nationals also.

In a conversation with the media, Captain Aslam confirmed that Indian maritime authorities had successfully rescued their citizens. However, Pakistani personnel remain aboard with no relief in sight. “We contacted Ports and Shipping authorities, but haven’t received any response yet,” he said.

Responding to media reports, DG Aaliya Shahid later claimed that contact had been established with the Pakistani crew and that efforts were underway in coordination with Mozambican authorities to secure their release. “We are in communication with the Mozambique government, and the crew will be freed soon,” she stated.

Back onboard, according to Captain Aslam, the situation is worsening by the every hour passes. Refrigerators storing perishable items, including vegetables and meat, have stopped functioning. Clean drinking water is unavailable, and the temperature onboard is rising due to the non-operational air conditioning system.

The Gas Falcon was reportedly detained by Italian port agents over non-payment of port dues, although the exact amount and nature of the dispute have not been publicly disclosed. The ship is operated under a foreign flag, and its detention has triggered a series of legal and diplomatic complexities.

According to data from the Marine Traffic website, the Gas Falcon (IMO: 9040883) was last reported in East African waters of Indian Ocean nearly 13 days ago. The vessel is an LPG tanker sailing under the flag of Gabon, with a length of 113.22 meters and a beam (width) of 15.9 meters.

However, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, has taken notice of the incident involving a foreign vessel detained in Mozambique, which reportedly has Pakistani crew members on board. The Minister directed immediate assistance for the Pakistanis stranded on the ship and emphasized providing relief on humanitarian grounds.

According to the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, the vessel currently holds three Pakistani and nine Indonesian crew members. The Ministry remains in constant contact with the Director General Ports and Shipping, Captain Aslam, who is actively coordinating with Mozambican authorities. The DG Ports and Shipping is liaising with the Mozambican government to ensure all necessary formalities are completed promptly.

The Ministry has also sought support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan to ensure the early resolution of the matter and the safe return of the affected individuals.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025