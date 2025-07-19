BML 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.24%)
BOP 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.53%)
CNERGY 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
CPHL 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.48%)
DCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.5%)
DGKC 171.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.84%)
FCCL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
GCIL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.69%)
HUBC 148.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.16%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.34%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.53%)
MLCF 84.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.57%)
NBP 125.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.85 (-2.99%)
PAEL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.73%)
PIAHCLA 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.29%)
PREMA 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.5%)
PRL 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.07%)
PTC 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.01%)
SNGP 115.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-2.14%)
SSGC 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.43%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
TPLP 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.68%)
TREET 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.38%)
TRG 55.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.09%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 39,571 Decreased By -563.9 (-1.4%)
KSE100 138,597 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 42,341 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
Jul 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-19

Pak crew stranded: LPG vessel seized in Mozambique over payment row

Muhammad Saqib Published 19 Jul, 2025 06:12am

KARACHI: LPG cargo vessel, Gas Falcon, has been seized at Beira Port in Mozambique due to unresolved payment disputes, leaving the crew stranded in deteriorating conditions and sparking urgent humanitarian concerns.

The vessel, reportedly held by Italian authorities, is currently without food, water, fuel, or basic life support systems.

The ship’s captain, Muhammad Aslam, a Pakistani national, raised an emergency Mayday alert after power and air-conditioning systems onboard failed. “The diesel, fresh water, and cooling systems are all exhausted,” Captain Aslam stated. “Emergency lights will go out soon, and mobile devices will also shut down due to lack of power.”

It is reported that in addition to the Pakistani captain, the first officer and chef are also Pakistani. The remaining crew includes over 10 Indonesian nationals also.

In a conversation with the media, Captain Aslam confirmed that Indian maritime authorities had successfully rescued their citizens. However, Pakistani personnel remain aboard with no relief in sight. “We contacted Ports and Shipping authorities, but haven’t received any response yet,” he said.

Responding to media reports, DG Aaliya Shahid later claimed that contact had been established with the Pakistani crew and that efforts were underway in coordination with Mozambican authorities to secure their release. “We are in communication with the Mozambique government, and the crew will be freed soon,” she stated.

Back onboard, according to Captain Aslam, the situation is worsening by the every hour passes. Refrigerators storing perishable items, including vegetables and meat, have stopped functioning. Clean drinking water is unavailable, and the temperature onboard is rising due to the non-operational air conditioning system.

The Gas Falcon was reportedly detained by Italian port agents over non-payment of port dues, although the exact amount and nature of the dispute have not been publicly disclosed. The ship is operated under a foreign flag, and its detention has triggered a series of legal and diplomatic complexities.

According to data from the Marine Traffic website, the Gas Falcon (IMO: 9040883) was last reported in East African waters of Indian Ocean nearly 13 days ago. The vessel is an LPG tanker sailing under the flag of Gabon, with a length of 113.22 meters and a beam (width) of 15.9 meters.

However, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, has taken notice of the incident involving a foreign vessel detained in Mozambique, which reportedly has Pakistani crew members on board. The Minister directed immediate assistance for the Pakistanis stranded on the ship and emphasized providing relief on humanitarian grounds.

According to the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, the vessel currently holds three Pakistani and nine Indonesian crew members. The Ministry remains in constant contact with the Director General Ports and Shipping, Captain Aslam, who is actively coordinating with Mozambican authorities. The DG Ports and Shipping is liaising with the Mozambican government to ensure all necessary formalities are completed promptly.

The Ministry has also sought support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan to ensure the early resolution of the matter and the safe return of the affected individuals.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

LPG cargo vessel DG Aaliya Shahid Italian port Marine Traffic

Comments

200 characters

Pak crew stranded: LPG vessel seized in Mozambique over payment row

$2.45bn FDI fetched in FY25

Discontinuation of ED collection opposed: KP govt urges Power Division to reconsider decision

June FCA: CPPA-G seeks 65 paisa negative adjustment

Nepra issues pending notifications for KE tariffs

Dar reviews FDI landscape

Bureaucracy misaligned with global standards: PM

PM seeks private investment in shipping sector

FY25 seafood exports soar 11.44pc to $465.4m YoY

June food products’ exports decline 32pc YoY, 37pc MoM

Judges’ transfer: IK challenges order of SC CB

Read more stories