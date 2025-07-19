Qawwals: governor attends funeral prayers

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori attended the funeral prayers of renowned qawwal Ahmad and other martyrs who lost their lives in the recent terrorist attack on a bus in Quetta. Senior MQM-P leader Anees Qaimkhani and several members of the assembly were also present on the occasion.

Governor Sindh offered Fateha for the departed souls and prayed for the elevation of their ranks. He expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and assured them that the entire nation shares in their grief.

