BML 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.24%)
BOP 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.53%)
CNERGY 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
CPHL 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.48%)
DCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.5%)
DGKC 171.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.84%)
FCCL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
GCIL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.69%)
HUBC 148.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.16%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.34%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.53%)
MLCF 84.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.57%)
NBP 125.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.85 (-2.99%)
PAEL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.73%)
PIAHCLA 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.29%)
PREMA 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.5%)
PRL 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.07%)
PTC 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.01%)
SNGP 115.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-2.14%)
SSGC 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.43%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
TPLP 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.68%)
TREET 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.38%)
TRG 55.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.09%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 39,571 Decreased By -563.9 (-1.4%)
KSE100 138,597 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 42,341 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
Jul 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-19

Smuggled goods worth Rs41m seized at Mauripur Road

Recorder Report Published 19 Jul, 2025 06:12am

KARACHI: The Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO) of Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Karachi has seized smuggled goods worth Rs 41 million during an operation on Mauripur Road.

According to the details, ASO Karachi on a tip-off intercepted a trailer with registration number TKZ 091 and confiscated various smuggled items that were being transported.

The confiscated goods included 5,620 packets of foreign cigarettes, 405 kilograms of betel nuts (chalia), 15,270 kilograms of skimmed milk powder (Iranian-made dried milk), and 1,864 kilograms of foreign fabric. The total value of the seized goods and trailer amounts to Rs 41 million.

The confiscated items and trailer have been transferred to the ASO warehouse for further processing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

smuggled goods Anti Smuggling Organization Mauripur Road

Comments

200 characters

Smuggled goods worth Rs41m seized at Mauripur Road

$2.45bn FDI fetched in FY25

Discontinuation of ED collection opposed: KP govt urges Power Division to reconsider decision

June FCA: CPPA-G seeks 65 paisa negative adjustment

Nepra issues pending notifications for KE tariffs

Dar reviews FDI landscape

Bureaucracy misaligned with global standards: PM

PM seeks private investment in shipping sector

FY25 seafood exports soar 11.44pc to $465.4m YoY

June food products’ exports decline 32pc YoY, 37pc MoM

Judges’ transfer: IK challenges order of SC CB

Read more stories