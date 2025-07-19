Smuggled goods worth Rs41m seized at Mauripur Road

KARACHI: The Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO) of Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Karachi has seized smuggled goods worth Rs 41 million during an operation on Mauripur Road.

According to the details, ASO Karachi on a tip-off intercepted a trailer with registration number TKZ 091 and confiscated various smuggled items that were being transported.

The confiscated goods included 5,620 packets of foreign cigarettes, 405 kilograms of betel nuts (chalia), 15,270 kilograms of skimmed milk powder (Iranian-made dried milk), and 1,864 kilograms of foreign fabric. The total value of the seized goods and trailer amounts to Rs 41 million.

The confiscated items and trailer have been transferred to the ASO warehouse for further processing.

