Flash floods, landslides expected: Rain spell, gusty winds, & thunderstorms likely to sweep across country

Recorder Report Published 19 Jul, 2025 06:12am

KARACHI: A spell of widespread rain, gusty winds, and thunderstorms is expected to sweep across much of Pakistan in the coming days, with authorities warning of flash floods, landslides, and urban inundation in vulnerable areas, the Met Office said on Friday.

Triggered by strengthening monsoon currents and an incoming westerly system, the wet weather is likely to affect Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan. The Met has advised residents and authorities to remain alert, as heavy downpours may overwhelm drainage systems, damage weak structures, and block key transport routes.

The risk of flash flooding looms large, particularly in hilly streams across KP, northern Punjab, and Kashmir. Urban flooding could disrupt life in major cities including Islamabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, and Peshawar. Mountain regions are bracing for possible landslides and mudslides, posing danger to travellers and potentially isolating remote communities.

In Sindh, intermittent rain and thunderstorms are expected to drench Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Tharparkar, and surrounding districts. Some areas may experience moderate to heavy rainfall, raising concerns over water-logging in low-lying zones.

The upper and central parts of the country, including Rawalpindi, Murree, and the Hazara division, are expected to face heavier showers starting this weekend, with rainfall intensifying further next week. In KP, towns from Swat and Dir to Dera Ismail Khan could see strong weather activity through July 25, while landslide-prone areas may face temporary road closures and power outages.

Rain is also forecast for southern and northeastern Balochistan, where districts like Quetta, Khuzdar, and Lasbela are likely to experience downpours. Though typically drier, these regions are susceptible to sudden runoff and flash flooding.

Authorities have issued a general advisory urging citizens, tourists, and transporters to avoid unnecessary travel to exposed or mountainous areas. The public is also encouraged to monitor official updates via the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s platforms, including its mobile application and social media channels.

