Gerry’s Dnata establishes help desk to accept claims from importers

Published 19 Jul, 2025

LAHORE: Gerry’s dnata, a leading ground handling and cargo services provider, has established a help desk and dedicated email address, [email protected], to accept claims from importers whose consignments were damaged in the recent warehouse fire at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport. This move aims to provide efficient support to affected customers and facilitate the claims process.

This development comes on the heels of a recent incident where a massive fire engulfed the Gerry Dnata warehouse at Allama Iqbal International Airport, resulting in significant damage to consignments. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. The fire sparked controversy, with customs clearing agents expressing frustration over delays in processing Goods Declarations (GDs) by Pakistan Customs appraisers.

A devastating fire broke out at the Gerry Dnata warehouse on Wednesday, causing extensive damage to goods worth millions of rupees. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire, suspected to be linked to the ongoing rainy weather conditions.

Meanwhile, Customs clearing agents have expressed frustration over delays in GD processing, leading to demurrages and losses. A delegation from the All Pakistan Customs Agents Association had already met with the Collector of Customs Air Freight Unit (AFU) Exports section to register their protest and discuss issues leading to the incident. The Collector had assured that show-cause notices would be issued to responsible staff and duties would be refunded after due confirmation.

