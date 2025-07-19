Resolve issues ‘immediately’, LCCI chief tells govt

LAHORE: A nationwide shutter-down has been announced across the country Saturday as the business community intensified its protest against government indifference.

Mian Abuzar Shad, President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), while addressing a hurriedly-called press conference said if their issues are not resolved immediately, the ongoing negotiations will completely fail. He further stated that after being consistently ignored by the government, the business community has taken this major decision.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad announced his active participation in the protest movement, with Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Chaudhry Shahid Nazeer also showed their solidarity with the business community.

The movement has received strong backing from the Patron-in-Chief PIAF Anjum Nisar who also assured full support to the trader community.

Ali Hussam Asghar, Chairman of the Pioneer Businessmen Group, has also pledged his support, declaring that all of Lahore and Pakistan stands united with the business community. The traders have made it clear that they no longer want promises—they demand concrete action. In a final warning to the government, they declared, “Provide relief, or the strike continues!

The business community’s resolute message is clear: if their demands are not addressed promptly, the protest movement will escalate further.

Earlier, Atif Ikram Sheikh, President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), has announced that there will be no strike anywhere in the country today.

Addressing a press conference after a special committee meeting in the federal capital, Sheikh stated, “Chambers of commerce from across Pakistan are united in not calling for a strike. While some members were initially upset, today’s meeting has brought everyone on the same page.”

He emphasized that the FPCCI’s role is to act as a bridge between the business community and the government. “The government has attentively listened to the concerns of the business community during today’s meeting. Following consultations, it has shown flexibility on contentious clauses in the Finance Bill and the Sales Tax Act,” Sheikh explained.

The FPCCI chief further revealed that the government has agreed to withdraw the disputed provisions after acknowledging the business community’s demands. “All concerns raised by the business community have been accepted. The meeting’s recommendations will now be presented to the Prime Minister for final approval,” he added.

Sheikh categorically stated, “In light of today’s decisions, no strike will take place anywhere in Pakistan tomorrow. If any individual has called for a protest, it is in their personal capacity and does not represent the business community.”

