BML 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.24%)
BOP 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.53%)
CNERGY 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
CPHL 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.48%)
DCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.5%)
DGKC 171.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.84%)
FCCL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
GCIL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.69%)
HUBC 148.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.16%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.34%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.53%)
MLCF 84.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.57%)
NBP 125.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.85 (-2.99%)
PAEL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.73%)
PIAHCLA 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.29%)
PREMA 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.5%)
PRL 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.07%)
PTC 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.01%)
SNGP 115.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-2.14%)
SSGC 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.43%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
TPLP 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.68%)
TREET 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.38%)
TRG 55.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.09%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 39,571 Decreased By -563.9 (-1.4%)
KSE100 138,597 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 42,341 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
Jul 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-19

PARC chairman sent to judicial remand

Fazal Sher Published 19 Jul, 2025 06:12am

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Friday sent Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) Chairman Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali and another senior official to jail on judicial remand in a case involving allegations of illegal recruitment, abuse of authority, and corruption.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) produced the PARC chairman and Ikhlaq Malik, Director Establishment, PARC, after the expiry of one-day physical remand before the judicial magistrate, Ahmed Shehzad Gondal.

At the start of the hearing, the FIA prosecutor requested that the court to extend the physical remand of the accused for one day but the court turned down the agency’s request.

Former president Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) Riasat Ali Azad appeared before the court on behalf of the accused.

The defence counsel, arguing before the court, said that they objected to prosecution’s plea for further extension in the physical remand and requested the court sent the accused on judicial remand.

The PARC chairman illegally appointed 332 individuals against only 164 sanctioned positions, he said, adding that the FIA has registered a case against Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali along with 18 other PARC officials. This investigation was initiated after the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) referred the matter of irregularities in PARC appointments to the FIA for action, he said. The accused including officers/officials of PARC nominated in the first information report are including Ghulam Muhammad Ali, chairman, PARC, MujahidMujatab, Assistant Director, HR, PARC, Dr Muhammad Asim, PSO/Director (PSD)/PARC, Ikhlaq Malik, Director (Estt), PARC, Dr Shehzad Asad, Deputy DG, PARC, Shahid Maqsood Gill, Member Natural Resources Division, PARC, Ghulam Sadiq Afridi Member (SSD) PARC.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

corruption PARC Islamabad High Court Bar Association Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali

Comments

200 characters

PARC chairman sent to judicial remand

$2.45bn FDI fetched in FY25

Discontinuation of ED collection opposed: KP govt urges Power Division to reconsider decision

June FCA: CPPA-G seeks 65 paisa negative adjustment

Nepra issues pending notifications for KE tariffs

Dar reviews FDI landscape

Bureaucracy misaligned with global standards: PM

PM seeks private investment in shipping sector

FY25 seafood exports soar 11.44pc to $465.4m YoY

June food products’ exports decline 32pc YoY, 37pc MoM

Judges’ transfer: IK challenges order of SC CB

Read more stories