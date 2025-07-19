BML 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.24%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-19

FY25 IT, ITeS exports soar to $3.8bn: minister

Nuzhat Nazar Published 19 Jul, 2025 06:12am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja announced that Pakistan’s IT, IT-enabled services (ITeS), and freelancers’ exports soared to a record $3.8 billion in the fiscal year 2024–25 reflecting an impressive 18 per cent year-on-year growth.

Terming it a landmark achievement, the minister credited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s personal commitment and the government’s focused strategy for this success. She said the Ministry of IT targeted policy actions in five key areas played a crucial role in driving this progress.

“These areas include enhancing Pakistan’s global visibility in tech, investing in talent and digital infrastructure, offering policy-based protections and incentives, ensuring stable and high-speed internet connectivity and advancing national digitalization—particularly the digital economy and a cashless Pakistan,” Khawaja said.

She emphasised that this surge in IT exports is a testament to the effectiveness of government vision and policymaking, backed by the hard work of Pakistan’s talented IT professionals, startups, and freelancers, who are positioning the country as a rising global tech force.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Shehbaz Sharif Shaza Fatima Khawaja ITeS exports FY25

