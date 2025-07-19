BML 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.24%)
BOP 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.53%)
CNERGY 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
CPHL 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.48%)
DCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.5%)
DGKC 171.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.84%)
FCCL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
GCIL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.69%)
HUBC 148.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.16%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.34%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.53%)
MLCF 84.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.57%)
NBP 125.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.85 (-2.99%)
PAEL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.73%)
PIAHCLA 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.29%)
PREMA 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.5%)
PRL 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.07%)
PTC 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.01%)
SNGP 115.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-2.14%)
SSGC 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.43%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
TPLP 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.68%)
TREET 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.38%)
TRG 55.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.09%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 39,571 Decreased By -563.9 (-1.4%)
KSE100 138,597 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 42,341 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
Jul 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-19

China, HK stocks end week higher

Reuters Published 19 Jul, 2025 06:12am

SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong stocks rose on Friday and closed the week higher, as Beijing’s campaign against cut-throat price competition lifted investor sentiment.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index ended 0.6% higher, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5%. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng was up 1.3%.

The CSI 300 Index has gained 1.1% this week, logging a fourth straight weekly rise, while the Hang Seng Index advanced 2.8%.

China’s top leaders pledged to step up regulation of aggressive price-cutting by Chinese companies, as the world’s second-biggest economy struggles to shake off persistent deflationary pressures.

UBS analysts expect China to intensify its campaign against involution competition over the coming quarters.

However, the path ahead may be more complex than the 2015–16 cycle, when state-owned enterprises led capacity cuts with clearer top-down coordination, the analysts said.

China’s cabinet vowed on Wednesday to rein in what it described as “irrational” competition in the electric vehicle sector, pledging to step up cost investigations and enhance price monitoring.

EV maker Li Auto has climbed around 15% this week, set for its biggest weekly gain since September 2024.

The CSI rare-earth index jumped 3.6% on Friday, with Northern Rare Earth Group up nearly 10%.

Tech majors traded in Hong Kong rebounded more than 5% this week, partly buoyed by optimism after Nvidia said it would ramp up supply of Chinese-compliant H20 chips in the coming months and look to bring more advanced semiconductors to the world’s second-largest technology market.

UBS CSI300 Index China and Hong Kong stocks

Comments

200 characters

China, HK stocks end week higher

$2.45bn FDI fetched in FY25

Discontinuation of ED collection opposed: KP govt urges Power Division to reconsider decision

June FCA: CPPA-G seeks 65 paisa negative adjustment

Nepra issues pending notifications for KE tariffs

Dar reviews FDI landscape

Bureaucracy misaligned with global standards: PM

PM seeks private investment in shipping sector

FY25 seafood exports soar 11.44pc to $465.4m YoY

June food products’ exports decline 32pc YoY, 37pc MoM

Judges’ transfer: IK challenges order of SC CB

Read more stories