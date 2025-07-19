BML 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.24%)
BOP 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.53%)
CNERGY 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
CPHL 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.48%)
DCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.5%)
DGKC 171.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.84%)
FCCL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
GCIL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.69%)
HUBC 148.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.16%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.34%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.53%)
MLCF 84.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.57%)
NBP 125.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.85 (-2.99%)
PAEL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.73%)
PIAHCLA 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.29%)
PREMA 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.5%)
PRL 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.07%)
PTC 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.01%)
SNGP 115.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-2.14%)
SSGC 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.43%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
TPLP 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.68%)
TREET 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.38%)
TRG 55.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.09%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 39,571 Decreased By -563.9 (-1.4%)
KSE100 138,597 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 42,341 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
Jul 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s JSW Steel says low priced imports a concern after profit beats estimates

Reuters Published 19 Jul, 2025 12:19am

India’s top steelmaker JSW Steel flagged concerns of cheaper steel imports on Friday after the company beat first-quarter profit estimates.

Indian steelmakers have been under pressure from a surge in low-cost shipments primarily from China, prompting production cuts and job concerns across the industry. The government imposed a temporary 12% import tariff, locally known as safeguard duty in April to curb cheap imports.

Although domestic steel prices improved quarter-on-quarter, they remained below year-ago levels.

“There is a case for the government to consider the safeguard duty favorably, in terms of extension as well as in terms of the overall duty percentage,” Jayant Acharya, chief executive of JSW Steel, said.

India’s JSW Steel faces challenges importing coking coal from Mongolia

Given that many countries are putting trade barriers, lower-priced imports are coming to India, which is impacting sentiment, Acharya said.

He added that some low-priced imports from Russia also require monitoring.

Earlier in the day, JSW Steel reported a consolidated net profit of 21.84 billion rupees ($253.52 million) for the three months ended June 30, exceeding analysts’ average estimate of 20.39 billion rupees, supported by easing raw material costs.

Revenue from operations largely remained flat at 431.47 billion rupees, as weaker year-on-year steel prices offset a 9% rise in sales volumes.

JSW’s total expenses decreased by 3.3% to 403.25 billion rupees, primarily due to a similar decline in the cost of materials consumed.

JSW Steel’s shares closed flat ahead of the quarterly results.

India JSW Steel JSW

Comments

200 characters

India’s JSW Steel says low priced imports a concern after profit beats estimates

Pakistan’s real effective exchange rate hits 21-month low in June 2025

Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian aircraft until August 24

KSE-100 closes flat after hitting record intra-day high

Consensus reached on business community’s demands, says ministry

At least 109 killed in Punjab monsoon rains since June 25

Gohar says ‘essential to maintain market-based exchange rate’

Pakistan rejects ‘TRF-LeT’ link after US terror designation, calls for objective global CT approach

Pakistan’s IT exports surge to all-time high of $3.8 billion in FY25

Pakistan’s current account posts $2.1bn surplus in FY25

Rupee improves against US dollar

Read more stories