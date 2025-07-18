BML 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.24%)
BOP 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.53%)
CNERGY 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
CPHL 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.48%)
DCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.5%)
DGKC 171.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.84%)
FCCL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
GCIL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.69%)
HUBC 148.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.16%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.34%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.53%)
MLCF 84.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.57%)
NBP 125.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.85 (-2.99%)
PAEL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.73%)
PIAHCLA 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.29%)
PREMA 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.5%)
PRL 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.07%)
PTC 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.01%)
SNGP 115.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-2.14%)
SSGC 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.43%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
TPLP 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.68%)
TREET 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.38%)
TRG 55.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.09%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 39,571 Decreased By -563.9 (-1.4%)
KSE100 138,597 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 42,341 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
Markets

Wheat up 7-10 cents, corn up 3-6, soybeans up 8-12

Reuters Published 18 Jul, 2025 08:34pm

CHICAGO: The following are U.S. expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday.

Wheat - Up 7 to 10 cents per bushel

Wheat futures higher on short covering ahead of the weekend after sinking to multi-month lows a day earlier. A weaker U.S. dollar and spillover support from higher corn and soybeans also underpinned the market.

CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last up 9-3/4 cents at $5.43-1/4 per bushel. K.C. September hard red winter wheat was last 11-1/2 cents higher at $5.29 per bushel. Minneapolis September wheat was last up 2-1/2 cents at $5.97-1/2 a bushel.

Corn - Up 3 to 6 cents per bushel

Corn higher on short covering and technical buying ahead of the weekend. Some concerns about excessive heat forecast for the U.S. Midwest next week also supportive.

The actively traded December corn contract broke through overhead technical resistance at its 20-day moving average during overnight trading and climbed to nearly a two-week high.

Above-normal temperatures are forecast for much of the Midwest farm belt over the next week before turning milder, meteorologists said. Some scattered showers are also expected.

CBOT December corn was last 5-1/4 cents higher at $4.26-1/4 per bushel.

Soybean heads for 3% weekly gain on US demand hopes

Soybeans - Up 8 to 12 cents per bushel

Soybeans firmer on short covering and technical buying ahead of the weekend, and as excessive heat in the Midwest forecast raised some concerns about yield impacts. Higher soyoil prices also supportive to soybeans.

Actively traded November soybeans broke through overhead technical resistance at the 50-, 100- and 200-day moving averages during overnight trading and partly filled a chart gap left after a plunge in prices two weeks ago.

Above-normal heat and some showers are forecast for the Midwest farm belt over the next week before temperatures turn milder, meteorologists said. Traders are monitoring forecasts ahead of August, when much of the U.S. soy crop begins filling pods.

CBOT November soybeans were last 10-1/4 cents higher at

Wheat Corn Soybeans Chicago corn wheat prices corn price SOYBEANS price wheat crop

