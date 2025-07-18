BML 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.24%)
BOP 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.53%)
CNERGY 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
CPHL 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.48%)
DCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.5%)
DGKC 171.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.84%)
FCCL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
GCIL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.69%)
HUBC 148.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.16%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.34%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.53%)
MLCF 84.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.57%)
NBP 125.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.85 (-2.99%)
PAEL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.73%)
PIAHCLA 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.29%)
PREMA 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.5%)
PRL 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.07%)
PTC 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.01%)
SNGP 115.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-2.14%)
SSGC 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.43%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
TPLP 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.68%)
TREET 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.38%)
TRG 55.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.09%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 39,571 Decreased By -563.9 (-1.4%)
KSE100 138,597 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 42,341 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
Jul 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s Bandhan Bank quarterly profit slumps on higher bad loan provisions

Reuters Published 18 Jul, 2025 06:01pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian private lender Bandhan Bank reported a steeper-than-expected 65% drop in first-quarter profit on Friday, hit by a spike in bad loan provisions as its asset quality worsened.

Profit for the quarter ended June fell to 3.72 billion rupees ($43.2 million), from 10.63 billion rupees a year ago. Analysts had expected it to log a profit of 3.83 billion rupees, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Bandhan Bank, which transitioned from a microfinance lender to a universal bank in 2015, has grappled with higher bad loans in its micro-loan book over the last few quarters, forcing it to set aside more funds for potential bad loans.

India to issue climate risk disclosure rules for banks in the next few months, sources say

Provisions and contingencies in the quarter jumped to 11.47 billion rupees from 5.23 billion rupees in the same quarter a year ago. They were, however, lower than the 12.6 billion rupees in the prior quarter.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans, a measure of asset quality, rose to 4.96% in the quarter from 4.71% in the prior quarter. Fresh slippages, or bad loan additions, were at 15.5 billion rupees, sharply higher than 8.9 billion rupees in the year ago quarter.

The lender’s net interest income dropped 8%, while the net interest margin contracted 117 basis points year-on-year to 6.4%.

India Bandhan Bank

Comments

200 characters

India’s Bandhan Bank quarterly profit slumps on higher bad loan provisions

At least 109 killed in Punjab monsoon rains since June 25

Pakistan rejects ‘TRF-LeT’ link after US terror designation, calls for objective global CT approach

Pakistan’s current account posts $2.1bn surplus in FY25

Rupee improves against US dollar

PM Shehbaz emphasises comprehensive plan to make EVs accessible for all

Gold price per tola gains Rs2,500 in Pakistan

CCP raids transformer material suppliers over suspected bid rigging

Five private firms submit proposals for Gwadar-Gulf ferry service: maritime ministry

Thundershower likely to batter Karachi from tonight

Libyan army chief meets Chief Marshal Munir, vows defence cooperation

Read more stories