BML 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.24%)
BOP 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.53%)
CNERGY 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
CPHL 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.48%)
DCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.5%)
DGKC 171.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.84%)
FCCL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
GCIL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.69%)
HUBC 148.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.16%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.34%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.53%)
MLCF 84.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.57%)
NBP 125.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.85 (-2.99%)
PAEL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.73%)
PIAHCLA 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.29%)
PREMA 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.5%)
PRL 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.07%)
PTC 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.01%)
SNGP 115.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-2.14%)
SSGC 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.43%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
TPLP 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.68%)
TREET 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.38%)
TRG 55.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.09%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 39,571 Decreased By -563.9 (-1.4%)
KSE100 138,597 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 42,341 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
Jul 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India’s top think tank recommends easing investment rules for Chinese firms, sources say

Reuters Published 18 Jul, 2025 05:25pm

NEW DELHI: The Indian government’s top think tank has proposed easing rules that de facto require extra scrutiny for investments by Chinese companies, arguing that the rules have meant delays for some sizeable deals, three government sources said.

Currently, all investment by Chinese entities in Indian companies need to gain a security clearance from both India’s home and foreign ministries.

The think tank, NITI Aayog, has proposed that Chinese companies can take a stake of up to 24% in an Indian company without any approval being required, said the sources who were not authorised to speak to media and declined to be identified.

The proposal, reported for the first time by Reuters, is part of a plan to boost foreign direct investment in India and is being studied by the trade ministry’s industries department, the finance and foreign ministries, as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office, the sources said.

And while not all of NITI Aayog’s ideas are necessarily taken up by the government, the proposal comes at a time when India and China are seeking to mend ties that have been particularly strained since border clashes in 2020.

Avoiding trade curbs vital for normalisation of ties, India tells China

Any decision to ease might be months away and will be taken by political leaders, two of the sources said. They added that the industries department is in favour of easing, but the other government bodies are yet to give their final view.

NITI Aayog, the ministries, the industries department and the prime minister’s office did not reply to Reuters requests for comment.

Deals shelved

The rules were put in place in 2020 after border clashes, including hand-to-hand fighting between the two neighbours.

They only apply to land bordering nations, which affects Chinese companies the most. By contrast, companies from other countries can freely invest in many sectors such as manufacturing and pharmaceuticals, while some sensitive sectors such as defence, banking and media have restrictions.

Deals such as a 2023 plan by China’s BYD to invest $1 billion in an electric car joint venture have been shelved due to the rules, sources have said.

China, India should work towards ‘win-win’ cooperation: Chinese FM

While foreign investment has slowed globally since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the rules hampering Chinese investment in India have been seen as a significant factor behind a large drop in the South Asian country’s FDI. Net foreign direct investment in India tumbled to a record low of just $353 million in the past financial year, a fraction of the $43.9 billion logged in the year ended March 2021.

An easing in military tensions since October has led to more efforts by both countries to mend ties, with plans for the resumption of direct flights and India seeking a “permanent solution” to their decades-old border dispute.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar’s made his first trip to China in five years this week, telling his counterpart that the two nations must settle tensions along their border and avoid restrictive trade measures such as China’s curbs on the supply of rare earth magnets.

The think tank has also recommended revamping the board that decides on foreign direct investment proposals, the sources said.

India China Chinese companies India china trade

Comments

200 characters

India’s top think tank recommends easing investment rules for Chinese firms, sources say

Pakistan’s current account posts $2.1bn surplus in FY25

Rupee improves against US dollar

PM Shehbaz emphasises comprehensive plan to make EVs accessible for all

Gold price per tola gains Rs2,500 in Pakistan

CCP raids transformer material suppliers over suspected bid rigging

Five private firms submit proposals for Gwadar-Gulf ferry service: maritime ministry

Thundershower likely to batter Karachi from tonight

Libyan army chief meets Chief Marshal Munir, vows defence cooperation

Oil extends gain on Iraq outages, tight market supports

PM Shehbaz orders expansion of national shipping fleet

Read more stories