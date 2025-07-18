BML 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.24%)
BOP 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.53%)
CNERGY 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
CPHL 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.48%)
DCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.5%)
DGKC 171.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.84%)
FCCL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
GCIL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.69%)
HUBC 148.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.16%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.34%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.53%)
MLCF 84.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.57%)
NBP 125.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.85 (-2.99%)
PAEL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.73%)
PIAHCLA 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.29%)
PREMA 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.5%)
PRL 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.07%)
PTC 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.01%)
SNGP 115.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-2.14%)
SSGC 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.43%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
TPLP 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.68%)
TREET 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.38%)
TRG 55.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.09%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 39,571 Decreased By -563.9 (-1.4%)
KSE100 138,597 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 42,341 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
Jul 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cocoa regains some ground, still set for weekly loss

Reuters Published 18 Jul, 2025 05:06pm

LONDON: Cocoa futures on ICE rose on Friday but were still set for weekly declines driven by weak second quarter grinding data while coffee prices were also higher.

Cocoa

London cocoa rose 2.9% to 4,943 pounds per metric ton by 1103 GMT, regaining some ground after falling by more than 5% on Thursday.

Dealers said overnight news of a modest 2.78% fall in North America’s second quarter cocoa grind may have provided some support after much steeper year-on-year declines in both Europe and Asia.

The market, however, remained on track for a weekly loss of 5.6%.

  • “Concerns about demand have been the main driver of downward pressure on prices,” analyst BMI said in a note.

New York cocoa gained 2.7% to $7,504 a ton.

Coffee

Arabica coffee rose 0.1% to $3.0755 per lb.

The market was on track for a weekly gain of 7.4% boosted by news that the U.S. plans to impose 50% tariffs on all imports from top coffee grower Brazil on August 1.

About a third of U.S. coffee comes from Brazil and the tariffs, if they transpire, would all but halt the flow of Brazilian beans to the U.S., the world’s top coffee drinker.

Dealers noted the harvest in Brazil was progressing well and was 77% complete, as of July 16, up from 74% a year ago according to Safras & Mercado.

Robusta coffee gained 1% at $3,346 a ton.

Sugar

Raw sugar rose 0.7% to 16.86 cents per lb.

China imported 420,000 metric tons of sugar in June, bringing the cumulative total for the year-to-date to 1.04 million tons, down 19.7% from the same period last year.

Cocoa Cocoa price

Comments

200 characters

Cocoa regains some ground, still set for weekly loss

Pakistan’s current account posts $2.1bn surplus in FY25

Rupee improves against US dollar

PM Shehbaz emphasises comprehensive plan to make EVs accessible for all

Gold price per tola gains Rs2,500 in Pakistan

CCP raids transformer material suppliers over suspected bid rigging

Five private firms submit proposals for Gwadar-Gulf ferry service: maritime ministry

Thundershower likely to batter Karachi from tonight

Libyan army chief meets Chief Marshal Munir, vows defence cooperation

Oil extends gain on Iraq outages, tight market supports

PM Shehbaz orders expansion of national shipping fleet

Read more stories