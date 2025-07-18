BML 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.24%)
BOP 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.53%)
CNERGY 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
CPHL 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.48%)
DCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.5%)
DGKC 171.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.84%)
FCCL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
GCIL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.69%)
HUBC 148.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.16%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.34%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.53%)
MLCF 84.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.57%)
NBP 125.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.85 (-2.99%)
PAEL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.73%)
PIAHCLA 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.29%)
PREMA 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.5%)
PRL 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.07%)
PTC 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.01%)
SNGP 115.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-2.14%)
SSGC 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.43%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
TPLP 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.68%)
TREET 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.38%)
TRG 55.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.09%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 39,571 Decreased By -563.9 (-1.4%)
KSE100 138,597 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 42,341 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
Jul 18, 2025
Markets

Pound mixed at end of busy data week, BoE policy top of mind for traders

Reuters Published 18 Jul, 2025 05:03pm

LONDON: The pound was set to finish the week down on the dollar and a fraction stronger against the euro as traders digested data that caused analysts to pare back expectations of near-term Bank of England easing and worry about longer-term economic prospects.

Sterling was last up 0.27% on the day against the dollar at $1.3454, though set for a weekly fall of 0.3%, both in line with the dollar’s moves against other European currencies.

It was trading at 86.57 pence to the euro, softer on the day, but a whisker stronger on the week.

Friday was quiet in terms of domestic British data after a busy week, which saw hotter than expected inflation numbers released on Wednesday and news of slowing wage growth on Thursday.

The data caused analysts at Goldman Sachs, Citi and Bank of America, who had previously expected the Bank of England to cut interest rates in both August and September, to remove the September cut from their forecasts in notes published on Friday.

“The labour market has been softening, pay growth is slowing and growth data remains weak. This is likely to warrant further cuts, and we continue to expect the next cut in August,” BofA said.

Sterling slips as weak growth data fuels rate cut expectations

“But stronger-than-expected inflation and sizeable upward revisions to recent payroll falls show that the data is not weakening enough for the BoE to accelerate cuts.”

Markets are close to fully pricing a rate cut in August, and see one more as likely by year-end.

But while a prospect of fewer BoE rate cuts would typically support the pound, its gains have been limited by the implications of higher borrowing costs for Britain’s public finances.

“The outlook for the UK appears much weaker than other major economies,” said currency analysts at Monex Europe. “We expect these building headwinds to weigh on the pound in the coming weeks.”

Sterling Pound

