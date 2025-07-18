BML 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.24%)
BOP 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.53%)
CNERGY 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
CPHL 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.48%)
DCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.5%)
DGKC 171.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.84%)
FCCL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
GCIL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.69%)
HUBC 148.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.16%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.34%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.53%)
MLCF 84.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.57%)
NBP 125.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.85 (-2.99%)
PAEL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.73%)
PIAHCLA 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.29%)
PREMA 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.5%)
PRL 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.07%)
PTC 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.01%)
SNGP 115.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-2.14%)
SSGC 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.43%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
TPLP 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.68%)
TREET 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.38%)
TRG 55.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.09%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 39,571 Decreased By -563.9 (-1.4%)
KSE100 138,597 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 42,341 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
Jul 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Libyan army chief meets Chief Marshal Munir, vows defence cooperation

BR Web Desk Published July 18, 2025 Updated July 18, 2025 04:19pm

Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Saddam Khalifa Haftar, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Friday, the military’s media wing said.

During the meeting, the two military leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, regional developments, security challenges, and avenues for enhanced defence cooperation.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), both sides agreed to collaborate in the defence industrial domain and exchange technical expertise to deal with emerging security threats.

Pakistan, Indonesia reaffirm defence cooperation

Earlier, Lieutenant General Haftar was welcomed at GHQ with a guard of honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army.

He also laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada (Martyrs’ Monument) to pay tribute to the sacrifices of Pakistani soldiers.

ISPR Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir Lieutenant General Saddam Khalifa Haftar

Comments

200 characters

Libyan army chief meets Chief Marshal Munir, vows defence cooperation

Pakistan’s current account posts $2.1bn surplus in FY25

Rupee improves against US dollar

PM Shehbaz emphasises comprehensive plan to make EVs accessible for all

Gold price per tola gains Rs2,500 in Pakistan

CCP raids transformer material suppliers over suspected bid rigging

Five private firms submit proposals for Gwadar-Gulf ferry service: maritime ministry

Thundershower likely to batter Karachi from tonight

Oil extends gain on Iraq outages, tight market supports

PM Shehbaz orders expansion of national shipping fleet

Read more stories