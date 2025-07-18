Libyan army chief meets Chief Marshal Munir, vows defence cooperation

Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Saddam Khalifa Haftar, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Friday, the military’s media wing said.

During the meeting, the two military leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, regional developments, security challenges, and avenues for enhanced defence cooperation.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), both sides agreed to collaborate in the defence industrial domain and exchange technical expertise to deal with emerging security threats.

Earlier, Lieutenant General Haftar was welcomed at GHQ with a guard of honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army.

He also laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada (Martyrs’ Monument) to pay tribute to the sacrifices of Pakistani soldiers.