Pakistan

Policeman martyred, three injured in Mastung attack

  • PM says evil designs of terrorists undermining national security would be thwarted
BR Web Desk Published July 18, 2025 Updated July 18, 2025 03:15pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed on Friday grief over the martyrdom of police personnel in a terrorist attack on a police van in Mastung, Balochistan.

Earlier, a Frontier Corps (FC) officer was martyred and three others were injured after unidentified gunmen opened fire on their vehicle, as per Aaj News.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical assistance.

Meanwhile, in his statement, the PM said that the evil designs of terrorists undermining national security would be thwarted.

He reiterated that the government and security forces were determined to completely eradicate terrorism from the country.

Pakistan has seen a surge in terrorist activities, particularly in the regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

In January, a bomb attack on a FC bus in Balochistan’s Turbat resulted in the death of four people and injuries to fifteen others.

PM Shehbaz Sharif FC attacked Mastung police

